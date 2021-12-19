After all, the festive break is generally a time to unwind and have quality time with loved ones, relax, watch some films etc, but…. and it’s a big but that’s only if your homelife is stable.

There will be more than a few reading this filled with absolute dread at the domestic situation they find themselves in, and the many effects of Covid this year will have added more toxicity to the mix.

Christmas is an incredibly sentimental and emotional time and that’s why some people struggle with it. It can be a stressful period with complex family arrangements, difficult travel plans, and the incredible financial outlay.

Columnist Jonathan Corbishley is a legal expert at Derbyshire Family Law.

To further fuel the issue, the next couple of weeks will see more alcohol consumed than normal, which can mean the behaviour of some people can be far from the norm.

There will be some rows, displays of stupidity, selfishness and in some cases of violence as people who often spend time apart will find themselves cooped up together.

It is sound advice to try to find space and pockets of time for yourself and do your utmost to steer clear of any warning signs of domestic issues.

Of course, though this isn’t always possible, and that is why we say to friends of troubled people to do their best to keep eyes and ears open for any warning signs.

We just ask all who have read this to be mindful of the sometimes more difficult side of the festive season and hopefully then we can see a good start to 2022.

