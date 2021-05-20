Column: Chesterfield was the place to be when starting up our business

Adorn has collections of beautiful, unusual jewellery for people who like something a little bit different. We started our business 10 years ago and because of its friendly people, excellent location on the edge of the Peak District and charming town centre, Chesterfield was the obvious place to be.

We work with independent designers and small businesses to create wonderful collections of silver jewellery, gemstone jewellery and Wedding Rings, Engagement Rings and Eternity Rings. We are passionate about people and their stories and believe that each piece of jewellery in our shop is just waiting to meet the right person.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

A view of Chesterfield market.

Our greatest achievement over the past year has been seeing our customer following grow and welcoming more people into our shop. We are very fortunate to have lovely customers who return to us time and time again and like to introduce us to their friends too!

How is your business becoming more sustainable? (Some ideas could include sourcing products and materials locally and responsibly, eco-friendly packaging, renewable energy, managing waste, water, electricity use, encouraging employees to look after the environment etc.)

We are currently working on making our packaging fully eco-friendly and recyclable. We also encourage customers to bring back boxes and bags which they no longer use and, although in the current climate we can't pass them on to future customers, we do re-use them as display and storage.

How are your team members developing their skills?

Laura Jo Owen with her husband Adam and their cairn terrier Gandalf.

In addition to our beautiful shop, we also have a YouTube channel. I find that it's helpful to keep in touch with our customers who live a little further afield and haven't been able to visit recently. I'm currently learning how to put together and edit videos.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Throughout lockdown we've made ourselves available to our customers to chat and we've also been hosting our Friday Night Live on Facebook each week at 7pm. Adam and I feel very fortunate to have such a supportive community of customers and we like to have Friday Night as time for chats and fun with our 'Sparklies'.

Which local business would you recommend and why?

Adam would definitely say RP Davidson Cheese Factor and if I had to pick just one, I really enjoy shopping for quirky bits for my home at The Bee Orchid Home & Gift Shop in The Shambles.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We are fortunate to have such a friendly and strong business community in Chesterfield. The support and advice we've received throughout lockdown from Destination Chesterfield has been invaluable.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I'm enjoying the progress of the Northern Gateway development and I think this will have a good impact on the town centre, not only with the additional jobs but with the improvement of the area for pedestrians making it more attractive for shoppers.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?