Column: Chesterfield is an upcoming, bustling and welcoming town

As part of the award-winning, family-owned Kids Planet group, we are focused on children’s interests being at the heart of everything we do. Our nursery provides a calm environment with purposely placed resources to support and extend children’s learning.

Additionally, we offer an out of school club from reception to 11 years of age. We are very proud of our natural themes throughout the setting, both indoors and out, which inspire awe and wonder for our children.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

A view of Chesterfield market.

As a setting, we have spent a considerable amount of time developing the indoor quality of our areas, in turn extending the opportunities we can offer to our children. Recently, our outdoor play area has undergone extensive renovation and now includes a mud kitchen, a sensory garden, climbing tree and sandpit.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Upcoming, bustling, welcoming.

How is your business becoming more sustainable? (Some ideas could include sourcing products and materials locally and responsibly, eco-friendly packaging, renewable energy, managing waste, water, electricity use, encouraging employees to look after the environment etc.)

Sarah Jones, nursery manager at Kids Planet, Sheepbridge.

We support any parent who wishes to use reusable nappies and have a strong process in place with additional training for staff, if needed, in how to manage this. Where possible, we encourage all parents and staff to walk to work/nursery providing buggy stores for example.

How are your team members developing their skills?

We are part of the amazing Kids Planet Training Academy which was launched in 2018. The Academy provides a variety of learning activities to develop independent learners, reflect good Early Years industry practice and ensure high levels of engagement and enthusiasm. Staff have opportunities to get involved in a range of courses, including level 2 and 3 within childcare. We also have access to several online courses which we use to continuously refresh and develop our knowledge, such as First Aid, Baby Massage and Yoga.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Kids Planet offer traineeships and apprenticeships across all 59 Kids Planet settings. We also offer work placements for Chesterfield college students where possible. As a group, we are involved in the ‘Kickstart’ scheme to provide opportunities for paid employment and work experience within Early Years.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Across our five Chesterfield nurseries (Brampton, Newbold, Chesterfield, North Wingfield and Sheepbridge) we employ staff from the local Chesterfield area helping employment across the town. And, with over 497 children in our care, we are supporting the education of the next generation!

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

We are excited about the opening of phase one at PEAK which, with its climbing walls, caving, ninja course, trampolining and rope courses, will help to encourage health and wellbeing for young people and adults both locally and further afield.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?