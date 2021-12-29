Whether that is a goal linked to fitness, habits or your career, it seems that we are programmed for the New Year to focus our minds on how we go about making a change.

With the uncertainty of the last couple of years, the ability to change and adapt continues to be really important.

The good news is that college offers plenty of opportunities to help start something new in 2022.

For school leavers and adults, focussing on the future has been a little more difficult in recent years.

Disruption and changed plans have affected us all but they have also brought new opportunities.

Whether you have been forced into a career change, or you just weren’t ready to make a decision about what to study in September, there are still lots of ways to get started.

It is a myth that you have to wait until September to start a course or to get the training that you need to boost your career.

There are options to help you get back to learning, into work, or to start making a shift to the career of your dreams.

Similarly, there are courses available to help you connect with people again and develop new hobbies.

All of them are designed to give you flexibility to choose what is right for you and your circumstances.

Take a look at the range of options starting at the beginning of 2022 at www.chesterfield.ac.uk/new-year-courses/

Courses linked to careers in health and social care, and our counselling courses, have been really popular recently. We know there is a demand for these skills in the world right now so we offer different starting points throughout the year.

Of course, your learning doesn’t have to be at college.

Traineeships and apprenticeships give young people and adults the chance to work and learn new skills. They start throughout the year.

Thanks to our employer partners, there are plenty of fantastic opportunities available for candidates looking to boost their skills out of the classroom.