Column: Back our funding bid to put on special performances for people living with dementia and their families

"As a nationally-recognised orchestra based here in the East Midlands, we have a wealth of experience in delivering high quality inclusive concerts and engaging people living with dementia", says Lucy Galliard (Photo credit: Paul Starr)

There are numerous barriers to participation in group activities such as concerts, with a lack of bespoke opportunities which meet their specific needs and place them, and those who care for them, at the heart of the activity.

This learning has led us to planning to launch a programme of dementia-friendly classical music performances in Derby and Derbyshire.

We have launched a match funding bid to will enable us to create relaxed one-hour performances which will provide new opportunities for individuals living with dementia in our local communities.

To bring the plans to reality, Sinfonia Viva has been selected to be a beneficiary as part of the Big Give’s Arts for Impact campaign which is running online between March 19 and 26.

The orchestra has set itself a £5k target for individual donations, with the Big Give match funding every donation made up to this target.

If the funding bid is successful, our ambition is to establish a regular series of performances that can be enjoyed by people living with dementia and their family members, carers, and friends in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space.

We will create short programmes of familiar music which are introduced in a friendly and accessible way.

Concerts will take place in an informal space where the audience can move about freely, respond to the music in their own way, or just sit back and enjoy the experience.

We also plan to serve tea and cake afterwards where audience members can meet the musicians and other families with shared experiences, developing a new creative and supportive community.

Sinfonia Viva plans to bring the expertise gained through its nationally-recognised education and community work to the programme.

This includes the orchestra’s award-winning, family-friendly concerts; its work with disabled people; the Sing Viva carers’ choir in Derby; and a specialist project working with people in Lincolnshire, Suffolk and Essex who are living with dementia to empower them to express themselves and communicate through music.

To donate to the Big Give between March 19 and 26, please visit https://bit.ly/SinVivaBigGive and, for more information about Sinfonia Viva concerts and performances around the East Midlands, please visit www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk

