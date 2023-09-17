Column: Autumn is here so now is the right time to update your vaccinations

Columnist Nick Hunter is chief officer for Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

The flu vaccination is available every year through the NHS for people at risk of getting seriously ill from the disease.

It gives you the best protection against flu and stops it spreading to other people who may be at risk of serious health problems if they catch it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best time to get the jab is early autumn or early winter before flu starts to spread.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are eligible to receive yours free through the NHS, you can get this at your local community pharmacy.

Many community pharmacies are open evenings and weekends, enabling you to get your jab locally at a time that works for you.

If you have questions about the vaccine, you can also discuss these with your pharmacist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, if you do choose to have your vaccination at your local pharmacy, you do not have to tell the GP surgery – this will be done for you.

'Many community pharmacies are open evenings and weekends, enabling you to get your jab locally at a time that works for you', says Nick Hunter, chief officer for Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

To find out if you are eligible for flu, you can visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/ for more information.

For Covid, you can visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine/

A question that we sometimes hear in our line of work is: why should I get vaccinated?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, every winter there is a rise in flu cases and we are anticipating this year will not be an exception.

Getting vaccinated against flu and Covid protects you and also friends, family and loved ones who may be more vulnerable to these illnesses.

Vaccination is our best defence against flu and Covid, but please pop into your local pharmacy if you do have questions or concerns.