Column: Allotments are a great way to remain healthy and active
Firstly, full disclosure: I am an allotment holder on the land in Starkholmes, which has been the subject of such a lot of interest, both locally and across the country, writes Coun Matthew Buckler, Green Party councillor on Derbyshire Dales District Council and Matlock Town Council.
As a committed green activist, I am passionate about the local production of food, minimising food miles, packaging and food waste and have had allotment gardens in Dorset, Somerset and Australia, as well as my one in Starkholmes.
I know people assume that allotments are an inefficient use of space but that could not be more wrong.
On a well-managed site, growing a range of fruit, vegetables and salad, allotment holders can grow about 30 tonnes of food per hectare, because plot holders continually sow and harvest through the year.
How does this compare to a typical arable farm?
Typically, a wheat farm gives approximately nine tonnes per hectare and for oil seed rape, just 3.5 tonnes.
If we wanted to grow all of the vegetables that we currently eat in the UK from land managed by allotments, it would need to cover only about 200,000 hectares of land.
This is about half the area currently within gardens or two per cent of the land taken up with agriculture.
So, allotments are very efficient places to grow fresh, often organic, fruit and vegetables. And all it takes is the work of the allotment holder.
This work is not only good physically, it’s also excellent mentally. Allotment holders have been found to be in better health than non-allotment holders, although it is not known whether that is because of the ready supply of fresh food, the physical labour or the social aspects of being part of a community of growers.
In Derbyshire Dales, we have one of the longest waits in the country to get an allotment. We should be looking to increase the space that we have across the district for people to grow their own, and protecting all of the ones that we currently have.
Starkholmes Allotments Association is crowdfunding to raise the necessary funds to fight this eviction notice.
Please donate what you can to our ‘Fighting Fund’ by scanning the QR code in this week’s Matlock Mercury (page ten) or by going to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-starkholmes-allotments or contact us to donate cash or send cheques.