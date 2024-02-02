Guest columnist Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

Chris Bethell is from the Rural Derbyshire Schools Sports Partnership (RDSSP) and he sees how some

families are struggling to be able to afford even the basics. The walk was his idea.

He wanted to walk 50-miles from the school at the northern most point of their area (Edale) to the most

southern (Doveridge). And in the process raise money for food banks. He roped in a couple of colleagues and the plan was set.

He contacted Rural Action Derbyshire as we run the Feeding Derbyshire network, supporting food banks

and pantries across the county.

We were delighted to be involved and help spread the word.

"We made a 20-minute film about their epic adventure. If you’d like to see it, you can watch ‘The Walk’ on Rural Action Derbyshire’s YouTube Channel”, says guest columnist Nick Archer.

Chris, along with his colleagues Niall and Aidan, set off at 9.30pm on 10 th October from Edale Primary School.

I walked with them as they completed the first mile, chatty and jovial, and filmed them as they faded into the night.

The following morning, I caught up with them in Matlock, but they were already one man down. With 20

miles now completed, Chris and Niall were still smiling and optimistic.

After an interview with BBC Radio Derby and some breakfast, they visited the Jigsaw Food Bank to see where some of the money they raise will be spent.

Over the next 10 hours, the guys faced numerous difficulties, from physical injury, challenging weather,

navigation issues, and negotiating livestock.

Their steadfast determination to complete the 50 miles was nothing short of inspiring.

I’m thrilled to report that their goal was reached, both in terms of getting to their final destination and

the money that they raised, over £1000 so far.

