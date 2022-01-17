If you are looking to improve your health in 2022, your community pharmacy can provide information, advice, support and guidance through a range of services.

If you are looking to lose weight as you are obese, or have a diagnosis of high blood pressure or Type 2 Diabetes, the NHS has recently launched an online weight management tool to help you do just that. It’s a 12-week programme that you can access using a laptop, tablet or smartphone. You can find out more and register here: https://www.england.nhs.uk/digital-weight-management/.

Your pharmacist can refer you into the programme and check your BMI and waist measurement. If you would prefer to check your own BMI you can do it here: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-weight/bmi-calculator/.

Jackie Buxton, chief officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

If you are not eligible to join this programme, there are loads of resources, information and support on the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/.

Moving more will also help you achieve a healthy weight. If you currently do very little exercise, walking is a great start.

Head out for a walk three times a week and gradually increase the time you spend walking.

Parkruns are a great way to get out and meet people while getting fresh air and exercise. You don’t have to be a super-fast runner; in fact, you can walk it.

Take the opportunity to a make fresh start in your efforts to lead a healthier life.

You can find your nearest Parkrun here: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/.

If you want to look at reducing your alcohol intake across the year. Whatever your goal, you can get more information at: alcoholchange.org.uk.

If you think you have become dependent on alcohol, talking to your GP or community pharmacist is the first step to getting help. There are a range of free support groups they can refer you to depending on your own circumstances. The first step is realising you have a problem and asking for help.

If you’ve resolved to stop smoking in 2022, you don’t have to do it alone. Local stop smoking services can help and nicotine replacement products such as patches and gum can really make a difference. You can also get these from your community pharmacy, where they can advise on the right products for you.

There is also an NHS quit smoking app. For information about this and all the other support available through the NHS, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/.

Since last autumn, many community pharmacies have been providing blood pressure checks for people over the age of 40. These are free and can be carried out at a time to suit you.

Getting vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 not only reduces the chances of you catching it and the severity if you do, but also reduces the chances of you passing it to friends and family who are more vulnerable to these illnesses.

If you haven’t taken up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccination or your booster there’s still time. Visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or call 119.

If you are eligible, you can also receive a flu vaccination free from either your community pharmacy or GP.

Community pharmacies provide a range of healthcare services on your high street. We are often open evenings and weekends. You don’t need an appointment.