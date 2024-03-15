Column: A general friendship group such as ours fills a vital role - so why not get in touch?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My advice is to try a general friendship group such as ours. They’re great starting points to explore what activities you might enjoy the most and there’s a real mix of people to meet.

I asked a few of our regular members why they enjoy being part of the Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows friendship group.

Gill shared how around 18 months after her husband died, she saw a poster about the group.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

She said: “I thought ‘I’m going to do something about my life’. I knocked on the door of the office, had a coffee and a chat and since then I’ve attended most things. You can’t fault the group for people being friendly. Everyone gets on.

"There are singles and couples so there’s a great mixture of conversation. The speakers and talks at the coffee mornings are so entertaining. It keeps your mind occupied and gives you something to think about instead of sitting in your four walls. I’ve introduced a friend to encourage her too for the same reasons. The walks are so great, everyone chips in to help.”

Joanne further explained how it was “a great opportunity to join a non-judgemental group of varying aged members from Chesterfield and the surrounding communities” and that the group offers “a fabulous range of social activities to reduce isolation and inspire and encourage a great sense of wellbeing through laughter and stimulating conversation. We enjoy sharing our opinions and histories to create new friendships”.

Lastly, Sandra added how “you meet lots of nice people. It’s not cliquey, which is great.

”The group has a regular ‘Dining in Derbyshire’ event. In February, its members met at The Shoulder at Hardstoft, Chesterfield, for lunch”, says columnist Trudy Ford.

“Anyone is quite happy for you to sit and chat with them. We have lots of different activities so you can pick and choose what you want to do and there’s a great variety.

"I wanted a nice friendly group for a chit-chat with no pressure to go to every single event. Everyone is so lovely, you’re welcomed in.”

Why not give one of our meet-ups a try – a walk, lunch, talk, evening drinks or a coffee?

We’ve loads on the go in and around Chesterfield and the wider Derbyshire area. Drop me a line on [email protected] or call me on 01246 273076 and I can send you a list of events we’ve coming up, or talk you through it all.