School uniforms can cause a lot of heated debate. My children aren’t old enough to be in school yet so any money I spend on a school uniform is simply for personal use and that’s none of your business, says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

If a school can force you to purchase certain items of clothing, and your children grow, the costs could mount.

One education trust this week found a small way to help and in doing so sparked outrage.

Its secondary schools banned girls from wearing skirts. Basically, the new uniform code will only include trousers, thereby simplifying the options, but parents are upset.

The trust claims it will ‘promote equality and inclusivity’. The one thing it will definitely stop is that news story you get every year. There’s always one school that won’t allow the boys to wear shorts during a heatwave so they turn up wearing skirts.

I won’t judge them. It’s nice to get some air around your legs. When I’m on the TV, I’m only ever in shot above the waist and you do not want to know what I’m wearing on the lower half, but it does not match the suit jacket and tie on the top.

The trust said it is reducing the scope of the uniform to make it more affordable. It should be cheaper to only have to buy trousers. If you get the full set of options for your daughter, you’re spending more money.

The parents seem to be more upset that they weren’t consulted about the changes. One mother said it was about misogyny. She said: “Many girls choose to wear skirts to express their gender identities.”

For years, we have been told that forcing women to wear skirts is a trope of misogyny, but now the opposite is true.

Some think that school uniforms help with discipline. You give pupils some simple dress rules to follow and thereby get them used to following rules. It’s like a clothing version of New York’s broken windows plan. If you can keep the ties the right length, you won’t have worse misbehaviour.

It seems that a uniform is showing pupils you can complain about every rule you’re asked to stick to.

I also think skirts could have a secret money-saving trick. I remember being a schoolboy and going through the knees of my trousers every time I fell over. I’d go home with grazed knees and my parents would be more annoyed that I’d made a hole in my clothes.

My parents’ reasoning was that trousers cost money to repair or replace. Human knees grow back for free.