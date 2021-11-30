Whether that is as prevention, or as part of treatment to manage and treat mental ill health. Having conversations to raise awareness is also critical. World Mental Health day in October and Men’s Mental Health Month this month focus our attention on the subject. However, preventative strategies and long term, ongoing support are what really count.

There has never been a more important time to get people talking and thinking about mental health. According to new research by the Mental Health Foundation and Swansea University, the mental health of 13-19 year-olds in Britain is under severe pressure. We know there is an increase in demand for support for mental health, much of which is probably a direct effect of the pandemic.

So how do we make sure young people get the support they need? At college, we aim to ensure everyone feels supported and able to speak openly and honestly about issues affecting them. We want them to know that they will be taken seriously and we will do all we can to help them with the issues they face.

Sally Smith, wellbeing manager at Chesterfield College.

We have a team of mentors who support students and apprentices with their progress in all aspects of personal, social and educational development. Part of their role is to help look after mental wellbeing. Whether that is by managing stress, raising self-esteem or helping students to access support in and out of college.

They also organise tutorial programs on a range of topics which can seriously affect mental health. Our aim is to normalise conversations and share experiences. This helps people open up and have important discussions about their wellbeing and their safety.

Our onsite counsellor works directly with students and apprentices. She also works with external agencies to ensure young people get access to the help they need. Collaborative partnerships with other specialist organisations and teams are critical in the work we do.

Our range of initiatives also includes the ‘Extra Energy’ team. They organise activities for students who might not regularly take part in exercise to improve their physical wellbeing at the same time as building confidence and resilience.

Supporting good mental health always involves opening up and talking, says Sally Smith.