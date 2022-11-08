Auctioneer and TV favourite Charles Hanson with Tutbury Castle curator Lesley Smith. The castle has donated a 2023 family season ticket to the auction.

On Friday, November 18, I will take to the rostrum at Hansons’ Etwall Auction Centre to host a live sale to benefit Derbyshire people.

It will raise funds to buy a public-access defibrillator which will be sited between Derby Station and the Derbion shopping centre.

Any excess money will go to Derby St John Ambulance to fund training of the city’s army of life-saving volunteers.

A wonderful array of auction lots – several celebrating Derbyshire life and heritage - have been sourced thanks to the hard work of my wife, Rebecca, who is leading this initiative. She is a dedicated health professional and Derby St John volunteer.

The auction catalogue is live online at Hansons’ bidding/catalogue platform www.hansonslive.co.uk - and bidding is open. However, the last chance to bid will come when the auction is broadcast live on the Friday.

Thanks to an avalanche of generosity shown by individuals and businesses throughout the area, there are plenty of fantastic lots in this auction.

So, what can you bid on? Well, how about a Tea and Tour for four at Derbyshire’s Tissington Hall courtesy of Sir Richard Fitzherbert, 9th Baronet? He will personally show you round the early 17th Century, grade II listed Jacobean mansion.

Charles Hanson with Derby’s St John Ambulance volunteers. Rebecca Hanson is fifth from the left. Picture credit St John Ambulance.

Derbyshire heritage shines bright again in lot 10, afternoon tea at Lea Hurst for up to four people, plus a house tour.

Our Staffordshire friends have been generous too. For example, Tutbury Castle has donated a season ticket, allowing two adults and two children to enjoy its events for free throughout the 2023 season.

Other lots to tempt you include a seven-night UK holiday in a two-berth motorhome, donated by Geoff Cox Leisure, and a seven-day holiday in your own motorhome at Lakeside Park, North Somersotes, Lincolnshire, donated by Don Amott. Or how about dinner, bed and breakfast at The Peak Edge Hotel, Stone Edge, Chesterfield?

I will also be auctioning a shirt signed by Derbyshire’s cricket team, kindly donated by cricketer Wayne Madsen, and an oil painting entitled Restless Seas by Derby-born marine artist Jim Brereton.

Charles Hanson at Bishton Hall Bargain Hunt auction, Aug 2021. Photo credit Emma Errington, Hansons.

This event will shine the spotlight on the tireless work undertaken by St John volunteers. They give their time to provide first aid at public events such as football matches. They also support the NHS by crewing ambulances and in recent times have trained volunteer vaccinators as part of the nation’s fight against Covid.

Rebecca has chosen a fantastic life-saving community cause. I hope people across the city – and county - will support her.

For me, hosting charity auctions is a key part of my life. For example, in November I helped to raise more than £1.9m at a fundraiser auction for the CRIS Cancer Foundation in London. However, charity begins at home and it will be a privilege to help St John Ambulance and my home county.

The St John Ambulance Auction will be held on Friday November 18, from 7pm, at Hansons Auctioneers, Etwall, Derbyshire. Watch and bid online at www.hansonslive.co.uk. To donate to Derby St John, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/derbyshirecharityauction

Alternatively, text DEFIB to 70460 to donate £5.