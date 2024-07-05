Champions: Venue will form new cultural heart we can all be proud of in our town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I’ve lived in Chesterfield all my life and I spent my career working in the library service. In 2015, I was elected to represent a ward which covers the town centre and I am privileged to have been re-elected ever since, writes Coun Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, Chesterfield Borough Council.

I’m also cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy. This covers a lot of key areas that are really important to our town, including our markets, town centre events, the theatres and Chesterfield Museum and helping to grow our town as a visitor destination.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

A particular highlight was seeing major refurbishment work get underway at Stephenson Memorial Hall, which houses The Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum – the project team have already discovered some fascinating historic finds along the way.

The new-look venue will form a new cultural heart that we can all be proud of, including a bigger museum, historic theatre, new café bar and community spaces.

I must also mention this year’s 1940s Market – the number of people who came along and supported the event was fantastic. There were amazing performers, great traders and a range of activities the whole family could enjoy – Chesterfield was certainly buzzing!

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Ambitious, historic, community-spirited.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

There is lots to do and see in Chesterfield. I particularly enjoy shopping in the town centre and visit fairly frequently.

I don’t think a trip to town is complete without going to the Cheese Factor, but we have so many fantastic independent businesses across the borough that we’re spoiled for choice.

I like to support these as much as possible and I often pick up gifts and cards for friends and family from places like Adorn, Shop Indie and Clarissa’s Interiors.

In an evening my husband, Jim, and I like to visit the theatres. There’s always a great selection of shows on, and also grabbing some food and a drink makes a really lovely evening – and right here on our doorstep!

Queen’s Park is my favourite park - it has a bit of everything and when all the trees are in bloom it is particularly beautiful.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

The council is committed to reducing our carbon emissions and supporting the wider borough to become carbon neutral by 2050.

We’re focussing on what will have the biggest impact, which includes things like using more electric cars in the council’s fleet and deliver more sustainable council housing.

How are you supporting young people?

Apprenticeships offer people a fantastic opportunity to get the skills they need whilst earning, and they not only support people at the start of their careers they can help people retrain and develop their skills ahead of a promotion.

At the council we recognise the importance of providing apprenticeships ourselves, also work hard

to support apprenticeships and work experience through our regeneration projects.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Our Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project will have a really positive impact on our town centre and historic market grounds and I’m really looking forward to seeing work start on site in the summer.

We secured external funding for the work, which will improve the look, feel and flow of our key public spaces – building on our proud heritage and supporting the town centre to thrive for generations to

come.