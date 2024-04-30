Champions: This ​friendly and vibrant area has a great sense of community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I am originally from South Africa and studied at the Durban University of Technology.

I then went on to practice privately for three years seeing a wide variety of patients of all ages. I use a combination of manipulation, mobilising, dry needling and rehabilitation exercises to help patients reach their health goals and live a pain-free life.

We are a friendly, professional private health care clinic specialising in injury and pain that maybe affecting a person’s life and daily functioning.

Our latest Champions columnist is Valeska Clarke, chiropractor at The Body Health Centre, Clay Cross.

Patient care is our number one priority, with patient wellbeing and mental health always being put first.

We treat a range of clients of different ages and backgrounds from one-day-old babies to 90-plus years old, elite athletes to your everyday person.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

The clinic is extremely proud of the achievements we have made within the last year. Diversifying and having different therapists under one roof enables the clinic to offer a multitude of complementary treatments.

The clinic is extremely proud of the achievements we have made within the last year. Diversifying and having different therapists under one roof enables the clinic to offer a multitude of complementary treatments.

Last year the clinic expanded, so we now have four treatment rooms, a multi-use space to be used for exercises classes, rehabilitation, personal training and holding courses.

Additionally, we have been awarded as an accredited training centre with an awarding body, to be able to deliver sports massage courses and other CPD achievements.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, welcoming, vibrant.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love exploring the walking trails around the Peak District and visiting the historic places in Chesterfield such as The Crooked Spire and Queen’s Park.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Our clinic director Rebecca Stevenson always tries to use local businesses for the products we need.

All of the businesses where the clinic is based are a tight-knit community and try to help each other out.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

We love working in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire because of the sense of community. Everyone wants to help each other to thrive within their businesses.

Destination Chesterfield gives all Champions the opportunity to meet up, discuss their businesses and

feel a part of the community.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

The clinic encourages work-experience students into the business and will have some opportunities coming up in July for students.

The clinic also offers several Accredited Active IQ qualifications.

How is your organisation helping to ensure that people in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are receiving access to good quality health services?

The clinic now has more availability for appointments with a range of clinicians to suit individuals, and always endeavour to see patients as soon as possible.

We have the ability to arrange and organise private MRI, Ultrasound and X-Ray scans that can be done within a week of referral, with no long waiting times for results. GP and insurance referrals are welcomed.

It’s important that local health services can come together to benefit the community, so they havemore areas to refer the wider community to.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?