Champions: ​People living and working here get the best of both worlds

​I am Richard Fowler, technical sales and account manager at RA Information Systems, based in the Bridge Business Centre. Our team is mainly based in Chesterfield with a few colleagues contributingto our operations from London.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In my role, I take pride in being the primary point of contact for CLARITY CORE, one of our specialised software packages.

My responsibilities extend beyond managing technical sales and accounts; I am deeply engaged in building and nurturing relationships with our valued customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, I play a role in promoting our broader infrastructure and other IT services, contributing to the overall growth and success of our company.

Our latest Champions columnist is Richard Fowler, technical sales and account manager at RA Information Systems.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Our most significant achievement in the past year was undoubtedly the celebration of our 35th anniversary in May 2023. It was a profound moment for our entire team—a time to reflect on the remarkable journey that has shaped RA Information Systems, celebrate our rich history, and strategically plan for the future.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, scenic, welcoming

"Chesterfield offers a unique lifestyle where the vibrancy of contemporary amenities meets the tranquillity of breathtaking landscapes.", says Champions columnist Richard Fowler.

What do you love the most about living in Chesterfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield offers a unique lifestyle where the vibrancy of contemporary amenities meets the tranquillity of breathtaking landscapes.

This town is a dynamic hub, providing easy access to the essentials of modern life. In Chesterfield, you don’t have to choose between urban comforts and the serenity of nature – you get the best of both worlds.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

At RA Information Systems, we understand the environmental impact of the tech sector and are dedicated to mitigating our carbon footprint.

One of our key priorities is environmentally conscious outsourcing to diminish our carbon footprint. We’ve partnered with ASK4 Data Centre, a facility powered entirely by renewable energy derived from wind, hydro, and solar sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This strategic collaboration not only aligns with our commitment to sustainability but also provides our clients with tangible evidence of our dedication to eco-friendly practices. In addition to this, we actively

participate in recycling electronic waste.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield for its vibrant culture, the warmth of its people, and its strategic location at the heart of England.

The town boasts excellent accessibility with well-established rail and road networks. One of the standout features of choosing Chesterfield is the exceptional work-life balance it offers. It’s a place where professional ambitions align seamlessly with an enriching quality of life.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At RA Information Systems, we support young graduates through our programme tailored to attract and nurture emerging talent in the tech industry. This initiative offers specialised training, mentorship, and hands-on experience in crucial areas like software development and infrastructure design.

How important will digital skills be to Chesterfield businesses in the future, and what advice would you give to people in making sure they have the right abilities to meet those needs?

The significance of digital skills for Chesterfield businesses in the future cannot be overstated. As technology evolves, businesses will increasingly depend on digital capabilities for efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness.