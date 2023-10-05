Champions: ​Peak Gateway development will add so much value to town economy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Both myself and our co-founder Paul Holden, have a lot of international experience, but working in our local environment, focussing on client collaboration has enabled us to grow a strong foundation in Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

We’re really pleased to be shortlisted for the Private Housing Architect of the Year at the Building Design Awards.

Our latest Champions columnist is Patrick Arends, a director at Peak Architects.

As a national award, it’s a real honour to be recognised. Winners will not be announced until October and we’re among some big industry names.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Dynamic, proactive and positive.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

'The Crooked Spire feels like a landmark too, although I’ve not made it up the steps to the top yet', says Champions columnist Patrick Arends.

My family and I have enjoyed several performances at the Winding Wheel theatre. The Crooked Spire feels like a landmark too, although I’ve not made it up the steps to the top yet. It’s also exciting to see Peddler Market expanding into Chesterfield following its success in Sheffield.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Sustainability is extremely important to us. We recognise that the construction industry is responsible for a lot of CO2 emissions, which is why we are signatories of Architects Declare.

We also have a dedicated sustainability steering group within our practice, focussed on learning about new technologies and ensuring that sustainability is embedded in the projects we work on from the very beginning.

As a practice we offer flexible working and home working, which has the added benefit of

reducing our carbon footprint. A lot of our staff cycle or walk to the office.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

As a practice, we work mainly across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, for a range of returning clients.

Much of the work we do is in Derbyshire and includes collaboration with the local planning authorities including Derbyshire Dales, Peak Park Planning Authority, NE Derbyshire and Chesterfield.

It’s rewarding to know that our designs will have a big impact on the local community and we can work with our network of consultants, contractors and sub-contractors who live and work in Derbyshire.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience, and why is this so important in helping to reduce skills gaps across the property and construction sector?

We offer work experience placements to pre-university students to support them in the decision to undertake architecture at university and gain experience into the culture of working in a practice.

During the summer months, we also offer work experience/internships to university students. This provides a more formal period of work experience where students contribute to the work we are doing and can be more hands on.

We work with the local universities’ apprenticeship scheme and a Collaborative Practice course. Several of our staff are undertaking these paths towards accreditation.

They each have a dedicated mentor in practice to support them through the process. It is important that

we engage with local universities to enable us to develop as a practice and ensure our graduates are skilled and ready to not only contribute but take leadership roles to tackle today’s issues.

How is your business working to drive forward further investment in Chesterfield?

We actively work in Chesterfield and were involved in the early master planning for Staveley Canal Basin. It’s great to see this project now being delivered, adding lots of new homes to the area.

These types of developments really help grow Chesterfield, specifically now initiatives such as Peak Gateway are moving forward.

This will add a whole new dimension and will attract further growth to the area.

For us it’s being involved in designing and delivering the world we live in, adding value to creating a sense of place. The built environment is often a catalyst for further investments, and we feel very proud as architects to play our part.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the Peak Gateway development offers an exciting opportunity for Chesterfield and the surrounding area, to reach and attract people who perhaps wouldn’t ordinarily come to the area.