​Hi, I’m Nick Hogan, the owner of Chesterfield Escape Rooms, and I am now a proud member of the Destination Chesterfield board.

Within this voluntary role, my focus is on trying to ensure that our visitor economy and footfall within the town centre are maximised as much as possible.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

We recently celebrated our third year of trading! We’ve been privileged to welcome over 30,000 players into the games over that period. To mark the occasion, we invited local charities to host free games, which helped them to raise money.

Our staff gave their time free of charge, and more than 30 charities came in and played the games over 24 hours.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Welcoming, opportunity, home.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

“The thing I love the most about Chesterfield is that you can get in and out of the town quickly, it is an accessible location, and it is well connected to other areas of the country​” says Nick Hogan, owner of Chesterfield Escape Rooms.

We have great green spaces in Chesterfield. I love taking my daughter down to Queen’s Park. Our two dogs need regular exercise, so we do a lot of walking around the Stubbing Court area, which is a fantastic way to wind down after a busy day.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We have just launched our new game, Rob the Bank 2. As part of the build, we worked with fellow Chesterfield Champion business, FWD Motion to reuse and upcycle the MDF boards from the old games that were being replaced.

FWD have done a great job re-printing over the top of the old boards, giving them a new lease of life.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Having worked in many cities across the UK, the thing I love the most about Chesterfield is that you can get in and out of the town quickly, it is an accessible location, and it is well connected to other areas of the country.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The development I can see having the biggest impact on Chesterfield has to be the town centre works, which have now started.

To have a dedicated events space in the heart of our town will be fantastic. I’m looking forward to the market stalls being refreshed, and it is great to see the development now underway.

I think it will allow large events, such as Peddler Market to continue increasing footfall in the town, and I can’t wait to see the result once it’s completed.