Champions: Our ​ambitious and vibrant town is situated in wonderful location

​I am currently in the process of completing my Wella Master Colour Expert qualification, and I am also an educator for GHD.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Winning the Best New High Street Business at the Love Chesterfield Awards 2022 is definitely up there. Since opening the salon, we have built an amazing team of stylists who are all passionate about what they do, and are always willing to continue learning to be able to provide our clients with the best possible experience, and to be recognised for this was an amazing achievement.

Michelle Dalman, owner of MD Hair, is our latest Champions columnist (Photo credit: Matthew Jones Photography)

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Ambitious, vibrant, homely

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

There are so many great independent local businesses in Chesterfield, offering a variety of amazing products/services. I love to go out to local restaurants to try new food, and to have a drink or two.

Being located at the Glass Yard, there are a number of different food offerings within the Batch House, which I often visit while at work.

We are also so lucky to be located so close to the countryside and the Peak District. There is nothing better than being able to take the dog for a long walk and be able to clear your head.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

A big part in my decision to choose the Glass Yard as the location for my salon was the facilities available.

As well as being located along a main bus route, there are also bike storage facilities and electric vehicle charging points, which allow our clients and staff to travel to the salon in a more sustainable way.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is big enough to attract visitors from local towns/cities, but small enough to retain its local feel. It’s great to be able to cater for visitors from outside the town, and the next minute have a familiar face walking through the door.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have had a number of young people completing both apprenticeships within the salon, as well as getting valuable experience on work placement. It’s satisfying to be able to offer ambitious individuals the chance to show and enhance their talents, while benefitting from an additional pair of hands to help keep things running smoothly.

The town is currently undergoing a large amount of regeneration. How important is it that people continue to support independent businesses in Chesterfield?

I think it is massively important. The majority of local independent businesses are owned

by locals who rely heavily on local trade, unlike larger national businesses, who may also

have a large online presence.

Keeping trade within the town will help local businesses to