Champions: I am really passionate about this supportive and close-knit community

​I’m Diane Beresford, deputy chief executive of East Midlands Chamber. My role involves developing and leading the chamber’s publicly-funded business support and welfare to work services along with its commercial business and international training offer.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

The Chamber’s biggest achievement over the last year has been successfully bidding for delivery of nearly £9 million worth of public funding to develop a new generation of business support up until March 2025.

We’re partnering with Chesterfield Borough and other districts to deliver a new ‘Accelerator’ project which will act as a seamless point of entry for relevant business support in areas such as net zero, innovation, digital and finance, with the aim of helping companies start, sustain, grow and innovate.

Diane Beresford is deputy chief executive of East Midlands Chamber. (Photo by Matthew Jones Photography)

The project brings together a number of publicly-funded contracts including the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF); Innovate UK EDGE, which helps innovative SMEs to grow and achieve scale; and Made Smarter East Midlands, which assists manufacturers in switching to advanced and automated technologies.

In Chesterfield, the Accelerator project also includes targeted support for high street businesses.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, community-spirited and unique!

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

It’s hard to choose! Bottle and Thyme on Knifesmithgate is my favourite place for breakfast. Their Turkish eggs are delicious.

Hackney House in Barlow for wonderful home-cooked lunches, and my local, The Bulls Head in Holymoorside, for fine dining (head chef and owner Mark Aisthorpe reached the Great British Menu regional final in 2022).

I’m also really fond of The Market Pub on New Square for relaxed dining and real ales.

For shopping, I love our independent retailers. Huckleberry Willow is my go-to for birthday cards and gifts, and I’m a regular shopper at independent clothes shop Oliholpho Clothing on Chatsworth Road who recently celebrated their 20th year.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

The most impact the chamber can have on sustainable practice is by equipping local businesses with the skills and resources they need to become cleaner and greener.

Our Accelerator project is offering a series of fully-funded webinars and workshops to help the town’s businesses reduce energy costs and improve efficiency.

Businesses can also apply for a fully-funded energy audit to point them in the right direction when it comes to achieving net zero.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I’ve lived in the local area all my life and I’m really passionate about our close-knit, supportive and welcoming community.

That’s a quality that runs through the town and applies not only to our business community but also to residents and visitors.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The multi-million-pound refurbishment of the Stephenson Memorial Hall and Pomegranate Theatre is a really exciting development for a building where countless generations of local people have been entertained.

Entertainment is at the heart of the new Armisteads Bar too (opposite the theatre) where live performances and cocktail masterclasses are offered alongside craft ales, wines and spirits.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

