Champions Column: Working in the area is enjoyable because people are so welcoming

This week's Champions columnist Liam Kenealy is head of employment law at Dawson Radford Solicitors.

As a small but growing company, we pride ourselves on using plain English, working flexibly, and providing up front costings so there are no nasty surprises.

Whether you’re buying or selling a business, restructuring, require a shareholder agreement, or have need for corporate governance solutions, we have you covered. The purchase and sale of commercial properties is another area of specialisation, as is employment law (obviously!) and we also deal with landlords and tenants.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We have taken on extra office space by also leasing the property next door, have taken on four new members of staff and continue to push forward with our plans to upscale the business.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Community, welcoming and historic.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Our offices are located next to Dobbies Garden Centre so their café has been paid more visits than my waistline would prefer! I’m led to believe that the office does a lot of Christmas shopping there too.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We have cut down on the amount of paper and printing usage by communicating with our clients through email, flash drives and online file transfers.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The location is fantastic – for commuters, shoppers and clients. Being just off the M1 and having a main line station is ideal. Also, the people have been so welcoming, which makes working in the area more enjoyable.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We provide opportunities for work experience placements, most recently with Kelsey – an undergraduate considering potential careers for the future with law being an area of particular interest.

We also welcomed Amad and Kirsty through the Sheffield RISE programme on six-month internships, with Amad now with us full-time as a trainee solicitor.

We work with Sheffield Hallam University, something I have done for a number of years, helping out with mock interviews and work experience placements for the students.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We are proud sponsors of Kiveton Park Football Club Ladies team and the Killamarsh Dynamos U10s team. We also use local businesses for printing, signage, facility works and repairs.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

The support from the team has no doubt got us through the past 18 months, be it working from home, coming back into the office or adapting to new ways of working – everyone has tackled these challenges head on while supporting each other and the business.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?