Champions Column: We’re keen to give youngsters more tools for a better future

DEBP is based in Chesterfield and works with employers to develop bespoke programmes to support children, young people, and vulnerable adults to have a positive future, by equipping them with the opportunities and tools for success.

We are also the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Ambassador Hub North Midlands (Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire), South and East Yorkshire.

We link schools, community groups, etc with volunteers with STEM backgrounds or careers to help inspire the next generation.

Claire Talati, CEO, Direct Education Business Partnership (CIO).

As part of this, we have been involved in the Made in Chesterfield initiative, introducing young people to careers in the manufacturing, engineering, science, and technology industries through hands-on visits, online sessions, and more.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Alongside the main delivery partner, Junction Arts, we have been awarded funding by Bolsover Partnership to deliver a new arts and wellbeing programme called ‘Six Pillars.’

Six Pillars will support the emotional health and wellbeing of young people, aged 11 to 18, in six communities across Bolsover district and North East Derbyshire.

Young people will be supported to build life-long skills, create new friendships, have improved confidence, and become the six pillars of their own positive self-esteem and healthy futures, whilst exploring volunteer opportunities and career pathways.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Character. Community. Generosity.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

With our base in Chesterfield, we often have catch-ups locally and it is great to try out new places and support local businesses.

We had our Christmas party at The Galleon Steak House and have met at Sorbo Lounge, Dunston Hall Garden Centre, The Peacock at Cutthorpe, and The Vintage Tea Rooms, to name but a few.

We have also held a team quiz at The Woodside and had team walks at Holmebrook Valley Park and Linacre reservoirs.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Since the pandemic, we continue to offer hybrid working, which supports a blend of office, remote and on-the-go working. Virtual meetings are still encouraged to lessen travel whenever possible.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

We are always overwhelmed by the generosity of people locally; from the many volunteers that give their time freely to support our work, to the businesses that have donated prizes to help fundraise for I-Venture; a life-enhancing citizenship project for young people aged 13-16, that culminates in a bespoke conservation expedition to South Africa.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships, or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

One of our members of staff, Charlie, started with us as an apprentice and has delivered talks in schools related to her experience.

We are also incredibly proud of the work we undertake to showcase the amazing talents of young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) by supporting them across a range of partner businesses to undertake work experience, insight placements, and Supported Internships.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

We continue to run Open Doors which is all about inspiring young people into industry and making them aware of the many fantastic career opportunities available to them right on their doorstep.

Businesses are invited to run interactive workplace visits or go into schools to run interactive activities.

Project Search is our supported internship training and employment opportunity for adults aged 18-24 with a learning disability.

We have recently expanded the programme with a new partnership in Northeast Derbyshire between Derbyshire Adult Community Education and Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

Members of the team have attended workshops delivered by D2N2 Growth Hub and East Midlands Chamber which have been used to increase knowledge and get tips for best practice.

We’ve also been introduced to Power Automate, which has helped us to simplify some of our time-consuming processes so we can give more time to other important jobs.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Rather than a physical building, there are three skills initiatives that will have a huge impact on the town:

Careers Made in Chesterfield; a new careers workshop pilot designed to inform and inspire local students about local careers.

Construction Skills Hub - which will provide construction skills training, careers insights, and work experience to thousands of learners, will have a big impact on skills and employment in Chesterfield.

Connected Futures – a research project that will seek to improve employment outcomes for young people with learning disabilities and/or Autism Spectrum conditions, enabling employers to access many more employees and unlock talent.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

For young people to be more aware of the opportunities available to them, developing the skills required for success, and understanding the changing employment landscape around them.

