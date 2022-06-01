I joined Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT in 2004 as a Registrar after completing my General Medicine and specialist Gastroenterology training in Sheffield.

I then worked as a Medical Consultant for several years, before becoming Divisional Director for our Medicine and Emergency Care Division, followed by almost four years as the Trust’s medical director.

My role as Interim Chief Executive means serving 400,000 people across North Derbyshire and providing services from the hospital and Royal Primary Care Derbyshire’s nine GP surgeries based at sites across the community.

Royal Hospital, Chesterfield.

I am passionate about making sure that our patients continue to receive exceptional care from exceptional people, whether that is in our hospital, in our GP surgeries or in the community.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Witnessing the determination, strength, passion and commitment for great patient care by Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT colleagues. The pandemic has added extra pressure to our services, and the wider NHS, yet colleagues have continued to work together during the most difficult of times.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Dr Hal Spencer

We’ve recently been building on our NHS Green Plan, which highlights the targets that will help us on the way to the NHS’s net-zero goal by 2040.

We are very lucky to have lots of green spaces around our hospital and, working with our Climate team, we ensure it remains climate-friendly for all to enjoy, including our patients and visitors.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The people that work at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT are exceptional, and are really passionate about delivering great care and services to our patients. I particularly love working here because it is at the heart of the community.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have an expansive apprenticeship scheme which is available to students, current colleagues or people wanting to join the NHS later into their career – we have so many opportunities here.

We love to encourage and develop our people; some of our current colleagues are furthering their education and development through an apprenticeship, whilst still working in their usual role.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We’re here for our community when they need us the most – through the good and hard times, our hospital and staff are here to look after local people and provide great care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

Being a Foundation Trust, our patients and community are the heart of everything we do. In order for us to continuously improve our services and care, we always listen to feedback from patients, visitors and people who use our services.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Our new £24 million Urgent and Emergency Care development is due to open in summer 2023 and will offer a state-of-the-art environment that enables us to truly transform our services.