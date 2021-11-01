Champions Column: We're bringing accountancy into the 21st century here in Chesterfield

As a business, we have been in Chesterfield for more than 150 years, so my time here since the start of 2020 is a very small part of our history.

I have been working in accountancy for 20 years, working in firms in Sheffield and Rotherham. I have dealt with a wide range of clients from small one-man bands needing help with bookkeeping up to multi-million-pound turnover businesses.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Waining from Mitchells Chartered Accountants Tax and Business Advisers.

For our own business, our greatest achievement in the last year has been to not only survive but grow. We have recruited additional staff as a result of this growth and are always on the lookout for people who can strengthen our current team.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Picturesque, welcoming, accessible.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Mitchells Chartered Accountants Tax and Business Advisers on Saltergate have been in Chesterfield for more than 150 years.

I like to visit the town centre for the variety of different shops that are there, whether that is the local butcher or the market stalls.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We have always looked to use technology wherever possible to provide a smooth, seamless, efficient service to our clients, whilst at the same time saving resources such as paper and ink. For many years we have been primarily a paperless office with all our client work done electronically.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is centrally located and has a thriving and friendly business community.

Since starting in the town centre, I have been struck by how everyone wants others to succeed, whether that is promoting other businesses online or through word of mouth. Our business is part of this and we regularly promote our clients and local businesses either as individuals or as a company to help each other succeed.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

For a number of years, we have been involved in training our own staff towards professional qualifications both in accounts/audit and tax. We currently have a number of employees on apprenticeship schemes doing accounts or tax professional qualifications and are growing the number at present.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We have kept a close eye on the business community and made both clients and non-clients aware of grants available to them, supporting and advising them with the process of obtaining crucial funding. This has included supporting applications for loans by working with clients to produce half year financial statements and forecasts where required.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?