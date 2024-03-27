Champions column: We're always looking to make a difference in our area through engagement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hospital is a group – including the people who work on the main site, but also across our wholly-owned subsidiary DSFS, Royal Primary Care and indeed, the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charity.

Some say we’re a family, others would call us a village. We like the term #TeamCRH. We provide a full range of acute services, plus community midwifery, specialist children’s services, GP and Primary Care Services.

We continue to focus on our vision, to provide exceptional care by exceptional people and our goal is to see real improvements in those who would recommend us as a place to receive care and work.

Karlie Thompson is associate director of communications at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. (Photo credit: Matthew Jones Photography)

Personally, my role is associate director of Communications here at the Trust. I am incredibly passionate about my role and working with colleagues internal and across our partners and region. I’m always looking forward to the next challenge and making a difference through true engagement.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Our developments over the last year, include the £27m Emergency Department, £2m Health and Wellbeing Hub and the £2m Paediatric Assessment Unit show that the Trust is truly redefining how and what it does – with our values (Compassion, Ambition, Respect and Encouragement) at the heart of everything.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Caring, people-focused and respectful.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

The hospital – but people should only come if they really need our care – we always urge people to think about what services they need as 70% of people in our Emergency Department could be treated more appropriately elsewhere.

On a broader level, I think – as a shopaholic – I welcome the small independent traders and the diversity of places to shop – within such a small area. You’re never too far from a bargain and the market is certainly worth a visit for fresh produce – and as a cook, I very much enjoy this!

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We have a green strategy which is available on the Trust’s website. Success in the action plan will demonstrate The Trust’s commitment and achievements towards being an environmentally responsible organisation, contributing to the minimisation of climate change and increased protection of natural resources.

The Trust realise this cannot be done alone and so will be encouraging participation from all employees, patients and visitors – and our wider partners.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The people here really do care. And the majority of my colleagues are key to the Chesterfield community. People are often born, live and work at hospital and it gives a real driving force and passion. It’s great to come from external to the Trust and be brought into the family.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

There’s a huge variety of apprenticeships available. As a Trust we use career pathways to give our apprentices a long-term outlook on the training they’re completing. These have been provided to us by Health Apprenticeship Standards Online (HASO).

If you would like to explore any of these pathways or specific apprenticeships, then please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the team.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We’re a vital local, regional and system-wide organisation. Our priorities include providing exceptional patient care to a population of 400,000, looking after our 5,000 colleagues, supporting our communities, getting value from our resources and bringing improvement to life.

