Champions column: We take real pride in playing a role in Chesterfield’s growth

​Juniper Training is a training provider based in Wolverhampton; however, we have been operating in Chesterfield for over 18 years, writes Jordan Mitchell, performance manager at Juniper Training Chesterfield.

​We specialise in study programmes and apprenticeships for 16 to 18-year-olds and people aged 16 to 24 if they have an educational health care plan.

What has been the biggest achievement for your organisation over the last year?

We are working towards being the centre of the year for two years running within our company. To achieve this has meant a fantastic 86 per cent positive progression rate for the young people of Chesterfield.

Coming back from the pandemic and getting our student numbers back to where they were is also a huge achievement. It is great to see more young people in our local area wanting to engage in education.

How would you describe Chesterfield in three words?

How is your organisation supporting young people?

Our core mission is supporting young people in our community. When we see young people who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET), we aim to bridge the gap for those facing barriers like limited access to education, financial instability, or social obstacles.

We offer a supportive, academic environment where students can thrive and are encouraged to exceed expectations, contributing to their success and the success of the community.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield?

Being born and raised in Chesterfield, I’m deeply invested in giving back to my community. Working in education here means facing new challenges every day while supporting young people’s achievements and ensuring everyone has opportunities for upward mobility.

My team and I take pride in contributing to Chesterfield’s growth, knowing we’re part of something bigger than ourselves.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

I love exploring the Peak District with my family, enjoying long walks in the countryside.

We also visit local pubs - The Peacock at Barlow is a favourite of ours. Additionally, Chesterfield’s range of

businesses, bars, restaurants, and attractions like the bowling alley and football club means there is something for everyone. Supporting Chesterfield FC is another favourite activity for myself and my family, and having both a vibrant town and scenic countryside nearby is something I value.

Which upcoming development will have the biggest impact on Chesterfield, and why?

The redevelopment of Chesterfield’s main marketplace and surrounding areas will be transformational. This modernisation will hopefully attract even more businesses, creating local job opportunities and revitalising the town centre.

It was great to see Edinburgh Woollen Mill open at Vicar Lane recently, showing that big names have confidence in our high street. As businesses set up or expand, there will be new work and training opportunities for our students, expanding employment prospects in our community.

What is your vision for Chesterfield looking ahead to 2030, and how can this be achieved?

By 2030, I envision a thriving Chesterfield with growing businesses and job opportunities that keep talent within the community. Ideally, we’ll see sustained investment that strengthens our local economy, reducing the need for young people to seek opportunities elsewhere.

I hope to see Juniper Training continue expanding too, helping even more young people build their skills and

contribute positively to Chesterfield’s workforce. This growth would ensure that Chesterfield remains a place where young people can learn, grow, and succeed in their hometown.