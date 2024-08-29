Champions Column: We need to showcase all the great qualities our town can offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Hi, I’m Ryan Wilkes, director of the owner managed business team at Shorts Chartered Accountants. I’m also delighted to have taken up a voluntary role as a board member for Destination Chesterfield, helping to support the promotion of our town.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Our biggest achievement has been the sustained growth and promotions from within our team.

Over the last decade, our business has expanded organically, allowing us to maintain a high standard of quality.

Champions columnist Ryan Wilkes, director of owner managed business at Shorts Accountants. (Photo by Lyn Chapman)

This growth has created new opportunities for our team members, while also bringing in fresh talent. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see our team thrive.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Home, historic, and emerging.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

As a family man with two young daughters, I love spending time outdoors. We enjoy visiting local parks and taking walks through the woods in areas like Hady and Tapton with our dog. It’s a great way to connect with nature and unwind.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We’ve been operating a paperless office for quite some time, and we’re constantly introducing new initiatives to enhance our sustainability.

I’m very passionate about this, have worked with colleagues to assess our carbon footprint and identify areas for improvement. We’ve also established a team forum, which includes representatives from all departments, to discuss and implement eco-friendly practices.

Why do you love doing business in Chesterfield?

The people are what make this area special. One of the most enjoyable aspects of my job is hearing people’s stories—how they got started and what their aspirations are for the future. The community here is truly inspiring.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We’re actively involved in charity events, ranging from office collections and superhero walks with Ashgate Hospice, to marathons and even skydiving – although I’ll stick to the walks! Additionally, every team member is given one fully paid volunteering day each year to contribute to the community in a way that’s meaningful

to them.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I believe the redevelopment of the train station area, known as the Chesterfield Station Master Plan, will be transformational. Even though cancelling the HS2 project has meant we’ve faced setbacks, some work is already underway.

Renovating the area around the station will provide Chesterfield with the “first impression” it deserves, reflecting the vibrancy of our community and creating new jobs in the process.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

While I’d love to see Chesterfield FC get back in the League One play-offs as they did just under a decade ago, my broader vision is for the ongoing developments to rejuvenate the town.

Attracting more people to live and work here is crucial, and to do that, we need to showcase and promote all the fantastic qualities Chesterfield has to offer.

By doing so, we can continue to grow and thrive as a community.