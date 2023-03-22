I am a Derbyshire lass born and bred. Although I moved to Cheshire to work for a short while, I returned to raise my two amazing children in the region.

Derbyshire is my first love and I’m delighted that through our Workpays offer we are supporting local people to improve their lives.

I have been part of the Workpays team since 2014 and worked within the employability and skills sector for over 20 years.

This week's Champions columnist is Anne Wright, managing director at Workpays.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We grew significantly in 2022 as we introduced new contracts and welcomed many new staff to our fantastic team.

We also won the FE News Annual Apprenticeship Conference Award for our Big Assembly which reached over 100K people during the broadcast during National Apprenticeship Week.

Our Big Assembly broadcasts into schools to discuss the benefit of apprenticeships as a serious alternative to school leavers. Our business is growing quickly, and we have very ambitious plans going forward.

‘Chesterfield is so well placed for growth. It has a great location and improving transport links’, says our latest Champions columnist Anne Wright.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Perfectly located. Gem!

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

There is something for everyone in Chesterfield; great eateries, shops and sights to visit, as well as fantastic local scenery on the doorstep.

We love to meet business colleagues in local hospitality venues and make the best of what Chesterfield has to offer.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

As a training provider we are taking action to deliver training modules within our courses internally and externally to promote green energy and sustainability and to support people in understanding how to be economically efficient in the challenging times we currently face.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The people, location and business prospects What is not to love? The area is so easily commutable if you’re out of region.

Local people are friendly and welcoming and there is so much planned for the area with new developments.

Great hospitality venues as well as being located on the edge of the most beautiful scenery in England! Chesterfield is a place to showcase.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

This is what we do at Workpays! Not only are we supporting our own team through the apprenticeships we offer but also through other specialist providers.

We have local young people undertaking accountancy and data analyst apprenticeships, both of which came through the Kickstart Scheme, and our senior team are upskilling to Team Leader, Operations Manager and Business Analyst roles.

We are an advocate for young people going into apprenticeships and deliver sessions in schools to thousands of pupils, teachers and parents each year highlighting the benefits of an apprenticeship as a career pathway.

We work with employers also, introducing them to schools to discuss the benefits of apprenticeships within their employment sector.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Our employees are passionate about making a difference in people’s lives. Through ‘Get the skills to get the job’, Workpays is offering local people in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire a number of opportunities to upskill in new vocational areas to link with regional job vacancies.

We have also recently been appointed to work with Derbyshire County Council to deliver the new Multiply opportunities.

This is linked to maths, but maths in an everyday life context to support local people feel more confident with numbers, for example, to help children and grandchildren with homework, budgeting for the home with some really topical support around the current economic climate and savings.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Chesterfield is so well placed for growth. It has a great location and improving transport links.

Developing the town and region through technological manufacturing hubs is exciting and attracting investment in the area. We need to retain our talent in the region through these new career opportunities, including the offer of higher and degree apprenticeship opportunities to our young people and local graduates.

We also should encourage local people who know the area well and are the best advocates to be part of the growth strategy. Let’s grow and develop the great local talent we have.