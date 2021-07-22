Champions Column: We have a great community who are always keen to support one another

With over 187 five-star reviews from happy clients who have improved their online presence and sales with our help, our reputation speaks for itself – and we achieve this by always putting our client’s needs first.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Adapting to a ‘work-from-home’ model and maintaining the same high standard of work for our clients has been a huge success for us in the past year, so much so that we have made the decision to maintain this model going forward.

This week’s Champions columnist Guy Tomlinson is the founder of SEO CoPilot Ltd

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Entrepreneurial, developing and supportive.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Local cafes and restaurants – I think we have a great selection of independent food and drink venues in the area and it’s important to support local businesses, particularly the ones that have struggled in the past year.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

By continuing to work from home, we are avoiding the unnecessary commute to an office each day.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I think we have a great community of businesses and residents who are always keen to support one another – I love networking with other local business owners and having that web of support within the local area.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

I have always been keen to support young people in the community, and prior to the pandemic have done lots of work with Chesterfield College to offer apprenticeships and work experience to those looking to work in this industry.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

I work with a business development mentor and have been for the last two years. It helps me on the focus for my business as well as the day to day running and improving processes.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think that the Chesterfield Waterside development will have the biggest impact on the town because of the jobs, housing and leisure activities it will bring. I believe this will bring some life back into the town, as well as giving residents of local areas such as Sheffield and Nottingham a reason to travel to Chesterfield.

