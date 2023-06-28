Champions Column: We are passionate about our town and those who live here

We offer support, networking, and infrastructure to support the health and wellbeing of communities in Chesterfield and beyond. We are passionate about Chesterfield and the people who live and work here.

Derbyshire Voluntary Action runs The Hub at Low Pavement, which supports individuals, runs a social prescribing project in partnership with Chesterfield Football Club, and connects community organisations with strategic partners including local businesses and the University of Derby.

We also offer training, networking, and shared learning opportunities to strengthen and build resilience across organisations and communities.

This week's guest columnist Jennifer Raschbauer is the project director for Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

How would you describe Chesterfield, using only three words?

Welcoming, beautiful and very special.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Queen’s Park with my children, as it has beautiful planting, Qoozies for breakfast, and the market, as there is always something of interest.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We support our employees to use public transport regularly, are almost paper free in the office and make the most of virtual meetings.

The work we do means we have a minimal footprint and supply chain, however we make the most of opportunities to support local businesses where possible - for example Addooco, Copy and Print, Northern Tea Merchants.

Sustainability for us and our community organisations is more focused on how we can support the people and organisations who need us in the long term.

Most of our funding comes from short term funders, such as the National Lottery or one-off donations. This makes long-term planning extremely difficult and means resources have to be allocated to fundraising alongside our core purpose.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield?

I love how welcoming and friendly people are, and the perfectly sized town. It’s not too big and not too small. I also love the independent businesses and the passionate people here.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We work closely with the University of Derby and 17 to 18-year-olds through a partnership called Joined Up Care Derbyshire. This has enabled us to help students learn from people with lived experience of various health conditions through our Experts by Experience programme. We have co-ordinated placements and work experience opportunities with community organisations.

How is your organisation helping to strengthen our local community in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

We connect and support community organisations through peer networks, we promote skills sharing and knowledge exchange across organisations, and we organise shared learning and training sessions.

We run the mental health liaison service, the feeling connected project, at The Hub at Low Pavement, and we run a small grants scheme supporting other community groups.

We work to understand local needs and are ambitious for our communities. We want to help communities to make Chesterfield the wonderful place to live and work we all need.

How important is the role of our local charity sector, in ensuring Chesterfield remains a great place to live and work for everyone?

Charities and community organisations offer support to everyone. Whatever your needs, there will probably be an organisation who can support or signpost.

Charities and community organisations all work to keep people and communities as happy, healthy, and as independent as possible. The work they do is immeasurable but as important as the NHS.

If you get involved, you will be welcomed with open arms and will soon see how vital our services are.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would like to bring people together, wherever they live or work in the town, to share skills and ideas. I would like us all to be ambitious for the future of Chesterfield and to value and continue to develop our existing assets. I would like the town to flourish and thrive. I would like to see more people who grow up here want to stay, and people who live here to be proud to do so.