I joined the company in March and have since been involved in a number of exciting land purchases for the business, including our developments at Churchside, Calow and Newbold Road.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Our greatest achievement this year is putting into place the new structure that will help deliver our targeted growth in the coming years, including a number of key position recruitments and also agreeing a new £10m revolving credit funding package that we received from Lloyds Bank.

Chris Dwan, land and planning director at Woodall Homes.

We are passionate about delivering high-quality homes for the local community, and this base and investment will help us to expand across the region, delivering over 100 homes this financial year and then progressing up to 250 a year plus from 2026.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I really enjoy the bars and eateries in the Chatsworth Road area of town, which offer the benefit of the green hills on the edge of Peak District backdrop as you move from place to place. I always see the gateway to the Peak District aspect of Chesterfield as being one of its key strengths.

I always find the atmosphere along Chatsworth Road, like throughout all parts of Chesterfield, very welcoming and good humoured.

I also enjoy going for walks at Holmebrook Valley Park, especially by the lake, to see the wildlife.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We are always looking at ways of improving our housing product from a sustainability perspective and have notably improved the specification at our latest development, The Shrubberies on Newbold Road, through the use of the Wondrwall technology system within each dwelling.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We always look to invest in our staff throughout our business and are keen to take them on the growth journey with us. Their personal growth can only be a benefit to the company. As an example of this, Emma Catley has recently joined us as an assistant quantity surveyor as she completes her quantity surveying degree at Sheffield Hallam University.

We must ensure that we can deliver the premium homes that our region needs; we’re supporting this by adding fresh talent to our commercial team and Emma’s training plan will include cost management during the new-build stage and maintaining real-time cost information to feedback to our leadership team.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

The majority of our staff are local people, which we consider to be a real asset for the business as a local developer. It certainly gives us a head start when bringing sites forward within the local area, due to the local knowledge base we can draw on.

Many of our suppliers and sub-contractors are also locally-based businesses and, from this perspective, we particularly enjoy how our successes and growth are intrinsically linked to theirs.