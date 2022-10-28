We work with over 300 organisations across Derbyshire and work in partnership with the University of Derby to strengthen the local health and social care sector.

We love being based in Chesterfield and are passionate about being part of how the area grows and develops.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Jenny Raschbauer, project director of Community Chesterfield.

Community Chesterfield has received further support and funding from the National Lottery, Joined Up Careers Derbyshire, and the University of Derby to build on the successes of the last three years.

It’s fantastic to receive recognition because of the success and impact that we’ve had.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, nature, historic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to visit Monkey Park because the playground is perfect for my children and the café is so welcoming.

We also like The Hub at Low Pavements; there is always something going on and it is a truly inspirational space.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have always been keen to look after the environment and the skills we learned during the pandemic have helped us to find a hybrid way of working which means we drive less, use less paper, and use less office space.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We create opportunities for placements within the voluntary community sector for students at the University of Derby and students on programmes with Joined Up Careers Derbyshire.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Advertisement Hide Ad

We support community organisations in many ways, including free training to support them and their teams to thrive.

We offer a range of services to enable businesses to integrate with local community organisations and charities to effectively support their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities which are becoming increasingly more important.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

There are so many projects going on in Chesterfield, so I don’t think that it is possible to identify one which will have the greatest impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am excited about the improved infrastructure for riding bikes – that can’t come soon enough in my opinion.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I would love it if, in 2030, individuals were trying new things, being more ambitious, achieving their potential and living healthy lives longer because they were well supported by their communities. I believe that we can make this happen locally through collaboration.

The Community Chesterfield project offers organisations the opportunity to work with community organisations and charities to support vulnerable individuals and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad