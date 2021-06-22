Champions Column: We all need to embrace the changing face of Chesterfield's town centre

With more than 20 years of combined experience in the recruitment industry and across a variety of sectors, our team has the knowledge and experience to support both businesses with their recruitment needs and individuals looking for their next career move.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Not only surviving the pandemic but emerging out of the other side in a much stronger position! Luckily we have some loyal customers, a number of which operate in essential/key-worker industries, so with a lot of hard work, we did start to get busier again. A big contract win later in the year bolstered this success and a number of new client wins since has allowed us to expand our team and continue our ambitious growth plans.

This week's Champions columnist Izabella Edwards is the owner of Edwards Employment Solutions.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We support our customers’ business growth by recruiting the right members of staff for them and, in the process, saving them time and money. This supports their profitability and hopefully some of this comes back into the local economy.

Which local business would you recommend and why?

The Really Awesome Coffee Company have been amazing, keeping everyone caffeinated throughout the pandemic. Adrian Sharp usually serves offices and business parks with his mobile coffee van but has continued to serve key workers and even visiting and serving customers at home.

His customer care is incredible – remembering people’s names, life stories, usual orders and even networking for all of the local businesses he serves.

I would also like to give a special mention for Paperclip, who provide us with a telephone answering and administration service. We literally couldn’t have functioned without them during the pandemic! Finally, Focus Food Services have saved us a lot of ‘supermarket headache’ with their home deliveries of veg and meat boxes.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

The Government Grant and CBILS have been a huge support and not only given us the breathing space in those early lockdown days, but they have also enabled us to move forward with some investment in the front and back office infrastructure. We’ve implemented a new CRM system - including our Candidate Portal, enabling people looking for work to register on our website and update their own profiles with their current job preferences.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Northern Gateway project is very exciting. I’m really looking forward to seeing the redevelopment of the beautiful old Co-op building – I really like the vision of a pedestrianised area and more ‘café culture. The new Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre on the ‘donut’ will be a fantastic addition to Chesterfield town centre.