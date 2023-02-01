​The business was established in 2005 and has grown steadily and organically over the past 18 years, adding new services and team members along the way, enabling us to create, manage, and grow brands of all sizes.

I’m very proud of all the team here at FWD and can honestly say that I enjoy coming to work every day and working alongside everyone, delivering new campaigns, and building and strengthening new and established brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Our latest Champions columnist is Mike Priestly, co-founder and co-director at FWD Motion Ltd.

The greatest achievement at FWD Motion over the past 12 months has been our ability to adapt and future-proof the business after the difficulties faced in 2020 with the Covid pandemic.

We’ve diversified our print room services, as this was primarily set up for exhibitions and eventing solutions, as well as strengthening our digital capabilities and solutions in our web and marketing teams.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Progressive. Exciting. Enterprising.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?One of my favourite venues in Chesterfield is the Winding Wheel. I’ve seen and enjoyed a diverse range of acts and performances there over the years, including The Hairy Bikers, Alexander O’Neal, Go Your Own Way - The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, along with numerous comedians who’ve always put a smile on my face.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?In 2021, we invested in 36 solar panels to help power the offices and print room. Soon after, we leased two full electric vehicles and installed exterior sockets for staff to charge hybrid vehicles whilst at work.More recently, we’ve started work on a wildlife garden at FWD, upcycling containers and pots and planting bee-friendly plants, a bug hotel, and ladybird towers to encourage bees, insects, and biodiversity.How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?In recent years, the business has benefited from taking on apprentices. A creative team gains greatly from having young members within it, and we’ve found success by working with young people in the team to deliver exciting, forward-thinking campaigns.We also work closely with local schools offering work experience placements each year, tailoring the experience by focusing on the area of the agency they’re interested in and that best reflects their long-term educational or employment goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In summer 2023, we plan to have four work experience students within the studio.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

FWD gets involved in many community projects. Most recently, we raised awareness and donations for a local food bank by creating a World Cup charity sweepstake, inviting local clients and suppliers to take part and raising £1,000.Personally, I’m a volunteer head coach of a local Japanese Jiu Jitsu club, Okami Jiu Jitsu, and teach students across the Chesterfield area.

The club invests any profits generated back into the club to support and sponsor individuals with their training and has seen students travel and compete in national and international competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okami hosts an annual event that’s taken place twice in the Chesterfield area, with clubs from all over the UK visiting and taking part.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?The Chesterfield Waterside development is a fantastic regeneration project. It will have a massive impact on the area for residents, with contemporary homes bringing a balance of urban and countryside living to Chesterfield.

The new Grade A office space, One Waterside Place, is a great opportunity for local businesses to operate from too. Overall, a great development benefiting residents and businesses alike.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?I see Chesterfield and North Derbyshire growing in reputation and competing with neighbouring cities as an innovative, exciting, and desirable location to reside and work in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To achieve this vision, continual investment and development are needed, with individuals from the public and private sectors working together to ensure growth and success for the area.