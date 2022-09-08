The menswear store prides itself on outfitting self-confidence.

Master Debonair is based on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. We offer a range of suits and casual-wear, a private showroom for wedding appointments and outfits for proms, races or just a night out/in.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

This week's columnist Simon Whitaker is the CEO and founder of Master Debonair.

The opening of our new Sunderland store was a huge milestone in the growth of our business. We have emerged from the pandemic stronger and more determined to offer great products and services to our customers.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Vibrant, up-and-coming, cultural.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Bottle and Thyme is a fabulous place to visit, especially for breakfast and coffee! It’s a great example of the many fantastic food and drink businesses the town has to offer.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We are working with a charity called Suitability, which provides suits to people who are looking for employment and don't currently have appropriate clothing for an interview. This is supporting people in helping them to gain employment, while at the same time re-using products instead of letting them go to waste.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield because of the people here. We love to welcome customers old and new to our store. There is definitely a strong sense of community here in Chesterfield and that should be celebrated.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

All our store team are local and we have created four jobs currently from our store on Chatsworth Road.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

One piece of advice we are given on a regular basis is to know your numbers inside out and know your customers. If people have a great experience, they’re more likely to spread the word and help your business grow.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

We are really excited about Chesterfield Waterside. This will be a whole new community within Chesterfield and, being a mixed-use development including bars, cafes, and shops, we think it will bring some new life to the canal area.

