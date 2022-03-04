Champions Column: My vision is to see all local businesses running on renewable energy

The business started off working on buildings such as domestic properties and schools but, over the years, we have gone from strength-to-strength now fitting panels to larger commercial properties.

We have worked on a big contract and framework for Associated British Ports, alongside installing solar panels on a number of airports over the last couple of years. We’ve never been so busy!

What is the greatest achievement for your business over the last year?

This week's Champions columnist Andy Stone, contracts manager at Custom Solar.

I'd probably say the installation at the Port of Hull, as this was the UK's largest rooftop installation. We managed to get the project delivered on-time and in-budget, in the middle of a pandemic.

We’ve been able to complete various projects despite the global challenges affecting supply chains too.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I’d say The Hunloke Arms in Wingerworth. It is a friendly pub with a great atmosphere, I love the food there too.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Obviously, we have got a solar system fitted on our head office. We're also going to be installing some electric vehicle chargers, along with a carport canopy later this year.

We also try to recycle as much as we can and work paperless where possible.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

Whenever we deal with companies and colleagues in the area, they are always really friendly. The central location is ideal too and everything is on your doorstep.

There's also a great variety of businesses here, which makes the economy really diverse.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We have linked up with the RISE scheme in Sheffield to provide graduates with their first step on the career ladder.

We’re always on the lookout for young people and apprentices to join us on our journey.

How are you supporting local people?

The owners of the company are from Chesterfield and we have a lot of local people working in the business.

When we buy products, we also try to use local companies and wholesalers wherever we can.

What support or advice have you received recently?

We recently secured £4.8m in lending from Virgin Money to accelerate our growth ambitions. The funding has given the business flexibility to target bigger designs and installations across our corporate and public sector customers, so it’s a really exciting time for the company.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town?

I’m really looking forward to the PEAK resort. It will be amazing for the town because it will bring a lot of jobs, provide a major tourist destination on our doorstep and bring a lot of people to Chesterfield and the surrounding areas.

What is your Vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire by 2030?

I’d like to see every business with solar panels on their rooftops!

It would be great to see all our local businesses running on renewable energy to make the town greener and drive down carbon emissions.