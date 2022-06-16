The hospice cares for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the North Anston Hospice.

The charity supports children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions from across Chesterfield, North Derbyshire and beyond, helping hundreds of families at the hospice and in their homes each year.

I am the regional fundraiser for Chesterfield and Derbyshire – the key point of contact for the region, supporting you in supporting Bluebell Wood. From a local gala to a corporate social responsibility day and everything in between, it’s my role to help you in achieving your wild and wonderful challenges in aid of your local children’s hospice.

This week's columnist Isobel Wells is the regional fundraiser for Chesterfield and Derbyshire at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

I have only recently joined Bluebell Wood, but I have been honoured to be working with the new mayor and mayoress of Chesterfield Borough Council as their charity partner.

This is an amazing opportunity to raise awareness of the support we provide to children and families, as well as increasing awareness of the fact that we are the local children’s hospice for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Exciting, surprising, welcoming.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Not being from Chesterfield originally, I have really enjoyed being in the town centre market. It’s great to see lots of local people buying local produce, there is a real atmosphere to it.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

At Bluebell Wood, we support children and young people with life-shortening conditions, some of whom we support for many years with regular respite care at the hospice and in the community, as well as end of life care.

Many of these families simply wouldn’t have anywhere to turn to if not for Bluebell Wood.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

This is advice that I have received personally, a quote by Vincent Van Gogh – ‘great things are done by a series of small things brought together’. It really resonated with me thinking about the importance of community, bringing people together and the greater holistic impact it can have.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

New transport links – there are lots of great places to visit and things to do in Chesterfield, these new links will open them up to more people.

There are lots of activities that children and families of Bluebell Wood could engage with and this would help with access.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

To raise awareness of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, encouraging more individuals and businesses to do ‘the small things’ and to help them in doing that.