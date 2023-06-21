I’ve been here for 17 years now and still love it.

In my time here, I’ve covered pretty much every aspect of accounting, from VAT returns to audits, but I am now a senior accounts manager within the mini-corporate team as well as being a Xero specialist.

Mitchells is a pro-active and technology-driven accountancy practice based in the heart of Chesterfield.

This week's guest columnist Sophie Clayton, works at Mitchells Chartered Accountants.

We pride ourselves on being a one-stop shop for our clients, offering business and tax advice, and helping them access business funding to achieve the growth they want.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Laura Pain has made Mitchells history by becoming the first female equity partner.

Having been with the firm for 15 years and growing the small business and start up team, this is an exciting appointment and recognises the value she brings to the firm.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Friendly, vibrant, and beautiful. We are so lucky to have the Peak District right on our doorstep.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I have always loved the mix of independent shops on Chatsworth Road – no matter whether you are looking for a special gift, an outfit that’s just a little bit different from the norm, or a relaxed lunch with friends, you’ll find it on Chatsworth Road. The parks and open spaces that the council maintains are also great to visit with the kids, particularly Holmebrook Valley Park and Queens Park.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We have been a paperless office for some time, and we get as many documents signed and filed electronically as possible which helps to reduce carbon emissions.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love the strong bonds in the local business community and the supportive feel – everyone genuinely wants other businesses to do well to keep the local economy growing.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have used apprenticeship schemes for some time now and these have been a great success. We also have university placement students every year, with most coming back to work for us after they have graduated.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

The Covid-19 pandemic obviously had a massive impact on a lot of local businesses. We are continuing to help our clients access grants and funding to get them back on their feet.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Peak Gateway is such an exciting prospect. Chesterfield is in a fantastic location, and this will really capitalise on that and bring people into the area. When they see everything we have to offer here, Chesterfield can’t help but flourish.