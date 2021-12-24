It was always my ambition to run my own company having worked in large organisations for 30 years spanning the UK and Europe but, ironically, I’ve never been based in Chesterfield.

Being a local lad and proud of my roots, I wanted to share my knowledge, experiences and contribute to the local area and economy.

Two years ago, I invested in Print Digital Media and joined the business full-time in August.

This week's columnist Richard Musgrove is a director/co-owner of Print Digital Media.

For over 40 years, PDM has used its knowledge and expertise, providing a bespoke range of services to a wide variety of clients both locally and nationally.

Specialising in event programmes, packaging, brochures and corporate stationery, covering a wide range of sectors.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Two of our core sectors are hospitality and sport, both of which were massively impacted by the pandemic. So, we expanded our product range, focusing on private label packaging driven by the online boom in the beauty and CBD sectors.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Evolving, ambitious, exciting.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Walking our dogs in Chatsworth and Poolsbrook Country Park, plus I love trying out local independent pubs and restaurants.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Well, for the first time in 30 years, my journey into the office only takes ten minutes! There is a real community developing across the different business sectors, people genuinely willing to help and support each other’s business at a local level.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

As the digital world develops, skills that have been perfected over generations are being lost and we are actively working towards preserving these skills via the apprenticeship and workplace schemes. Digitisation and automation play a major part but, in our business, there’s still the need for traditional methods – that need to be preserved and passed on.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

All our employees live in Chesterfield and we always aim to work with and support local businesses wherever possible. It has been our privilege to sponsor many local charities over the years, providing event brochures, leaflets, menus and raffle tickets. Our support is needed now, more than ever.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

You will never be able to move forward if you keep looking back – plan to continually evolve.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire will continue to grow, evolve, and become the town to invest in across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire regions.