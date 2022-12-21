Although I am originally from the true North Derbyshire outpost of Glossop, Chesterfield is now definitely where I call home.

Moving to Chesterfield 14 years ago I quickly found the town had all the things I find vital – community, good links, football, cricket, and proximity to our beautiful Peak District.

Having spent 35 years working in manufacture and distribution, both in the UK and Australia, I now run a consultancy that supports businesses and organisations through initiatives and change with supplementary support on sustainability.

Nick Gorman, business transformation consultant at CCM Change Consultancy.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We supported a local business through ISO accreditations from scratch, including 14001 environmental management. It was a great achievement for them and really rewarding to be involved. – Think Global, Act Local.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Solid, scenic, stoic.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to visit Tapton Park. It is a beautiful green space with views over the town. I also have an office there. Also, a nice lunch at Koo on Chatsworth Road is always enjoyable and relaxing.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

CCM supports businesses and organisations towards sustainable practices and green growth. As a Practitioner member of the IEMA (Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment) CCM can undertake environmental assessments and help to develop sustainable strategies.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield people are pragmatic and direct – these are two superb qualities for business.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

CCM supports local businesses through difficult change phases and development – accreditations, audits, communication, engagement, training.

We have also supported local charities and been directly involved in delivering food parcels to financially disadvantaged people.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

The help we received from the Chesterfield Borough Council team when we made the move into Tapton Park Innovation Centre was outstanding. They made the transition straightforward and are constantly supportive.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The masterplan for Chesterfield Train Station will make arriving in the town a magnificent experience for visitors and locals returning home. Combining this with the renovation of the Stephenson Memorial Hall, Chesterfield will be the East Midlands’ cultural destination of choice.

We need to ensure these landmark projects are supported aesthetically by the surrounding public realm.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Chesterfield has a great offer and needs to continue building on this: a couple of big names in the town centre would be a big boost.

Further quality developments, like The Glass Yard, should be combined with maintenance and respect of urban greenspaces – Queen’s Park, Holmebrook, Tapton.

To maintain our beautiful rural habitat, we need to develop a solid park and ride offer to remove the requirement for so many vehicles in popular spots. Oh, and Premier League football!

