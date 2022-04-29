Based in Chesterfield, Great2 supports local entrepreneurs and growing small businesses across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Great2Work is a vibrant, flexible co-working space and community in Chesterfield.

Great2Grow provides business operations and marketing support services to help business owners scale up. Great2 offers a range of flexible services that growing businesses need to be successful.

The team brings its collective know-how, expert skills and network from building many successful businesses from scratch.

This week's columnist Hannah Finney is the front of house at Great2Work, part of the Great2 Group.

My job is to be on hand, helping all our members make full use of our co-working space and amenities.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We were absolutely delighted to win the New Business of the Year award at the end of last year in the Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Awards 2021.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Beautiful, friendly, exciting.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chesterfield Canal is one of the most beautiful and varied waterways in England, spanning from the River Trent to Chesterfield.

Undergoing restoration since 1989, it’s great for either a walk or a bike ride.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We are very aware that every business decision, however big or small, does impact our employees, customers, communities and planet. So, as a company, we are committed to reducing our use of fossil fuels.

We have signed up to a renewable energy supplier and are committed to buying locally and ethically sourced products where possible.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

The location is fantastic for commuters, shoppers and businesses alike. With plenty of shops, eateries, and accommodation on offer, I think Chesterfield is quickly becoming a place to be.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are a small but growing team. Our initial focus has been building a team of experienced people that can exceed our customers’ expectations.

However, with that strong foundation in place, we can utilise our existing relationships with Sheffield Hallam University and suppliers such as Baltic to develop an ongoing apprenticeship programme.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I am really excited about the upcoming investment in the Chesterfield Museum, Pomegranate Theatre and surrounding area.

My hope is that this results in an expansion of the cultural/entertainment offer that will not only benefit the local community, but will also improve visitor numbers.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

One of the positive impacts of the pandemic is that the move to remote working or hybrid working has been accelerated.

This, coupled with people re-evaluating their own priorities, suggests to me the continued migration of people out of the large cities and their suburbs to smaller market towns such as Chesterfield.

However, in order for Chesterfield to be successful, I think it also needs to be bold in addressing key local issues such as transport and education.