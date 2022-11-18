Champions Column: Town is a close-knit community with wonderful countryside on the doorstep

Just over 12 years ago, I was mingling with some of the world’s biggest music artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake, and Take That.

This was in my radio days where I looked after the City Taxis account.

Soon after an opportunity came up in the company to become business development manager where I saw plenty of potential and opportunity in the company, so I couldn’t refuse the offer to join.

This week's guest columnist Paul Gosney is the business development director at City Taxis.

There have been many successful projects, achievements, and highlights over the past 12 years, and long may it continue as I see our business diversifying and being ahead of the private hire market curve in the UK.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Apart from getting our drivers busy again on the roads it would have to be developing a strong partnership with Peak Resort, Toyota, Chesterfield Borough Council, Destination Chesterfield to launch the hydrogen trial.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Ambitious, beautiful, engaging.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

That has to be The Red Lion at Stanage, as the pub holds special memories of my mum and dad.

We also love to visit Chesterfield Football Club, having being a supporter and sponsor of the club for the 16th consecutive season.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

Our electric journey began in 2019 which has now extended to hydrogen. We have set an ambitious target to become a net zero business by 2025 with a fully electric and hydrogen fleet.

We are also working on a charging infrastructure project to host a range of electric charging hubs across various sites to support the local community.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield?

Despite Chesterfield being a large town, it has a tight-knit community. There is also great accessibility and transport links to the door to the wonderful Peak National Park. It’s like Disney Land in the countryside.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Harry is the newest full-time recruit in the marketing team who graduated from university during the pandemic and was one of the students who was affected by the lack of jobs subsequently. Harry works closely with a team of mentors to further develop his career in marketing and is heavily focused on the Chesterfield marketing activity.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

City Taxis has supported various local charities including Ashgate Hospice and most recently the Chesterfield Royal Hospital charity.

We also work closely with local hospitals and ambulance services, completing over 51,246 journeys for the NHS and other medical/emergency services in the last year.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

What City Taxis has benefited from are both the Chesterfield Champions’ networking sessions and Chesterfield Investment Summit. We’ve found them to be engaging with some fantastic developments in the region.

Our business needs people, so populating our region with businesses, homes and events brings those people to our services.