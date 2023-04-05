Champions Column: Town has the most active and engaged business community

​What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

These days, just existing could be considered a great achievement. We have seen six Prime Ministers, a global pandemic, Brexit and a war in Europe since setting up in Chesterfield. I think we have prospered in today’s world as we have invested in trust and loyalty as the most valuable commodities to our business.

Having both the trust and loyalty of our customers and our staff has been unbelievably helpful during the past few years. This solid foundation has allowed Crush to win a number of significant international clientsover the past few years, which has been a fantastic achievement.

This week's columnist Jonathan Worsley is the technical director and co-owner of Crush.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Affordable, Friendly, Hilly.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Since moving to a bespoke built office in Cutthorpe last year, I would have to say that the countryside is the thing that stands Chesterfield apart. I grew up in the countryside, and then spent 10 years working and living in London. Of the two, driving to the office that is surrounded by beautiful farmland, and rolling hills brings me more joy than being squished on the London Underground!

Also, I must mention the great pubs in the area. I am not sure I should admit to that in a business column, but they are my favourite places to visit in Chesterfield.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield?

I have worked in many cities and towns, but think that Chesterfield has the most active and engaged business community. There is pride and a willingness to work together that rarely happens elsewhere.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

It is a cliché but true that young people are the future. Three of our staff joined as juniors, yet now they have proven to be the life blood of Crush as they have grown over the years. However, I do worry about how hard it is for the young to navigate the workforce and potential career paths these days. The career landscape is changing so rapidly it is hard to know what a good job will be in five to ten years’ time.

How much has the Creative and Digital sector in Chesterfield grown in recent years, and how much of a factor do you think it will play in our economy going forwards?

As a design agency we have definitely seen a growth in confidence in the creative sector. Crush Design has more local competition, and better competition now than we have ever had, which I believe to be a good thing.As we enter the dawn of machine learning and AI, I think that creativity becomes a superpower. Machines are brilliant at copying ideas, and even improving them. Machines can create astonishing things, but they lack context, feeling and human connection.Nurturing the creativity of the town, the creativity of businesses to invent new things and the creativity of people to entertain is where the future value and heart of Chesterfield will be secured.

How important will digital skills be to Chesterfield businesses in the future, and what advice would you give to people in making sure they have the right abilities to meet those needs?

Choosing what skills will be needed in the future is hard to determine. Firstly, I would get kids involved at an early age. Fund them so that they have the time and the resources to experiment. And give them freedom, as the chances are jobs available in 2030’s don’t exist, so trying to teach a rigid curriculum is a fool’s errand.

In the shorter term, one area that I do not think is covered enough is digital ethics. There is no internet police, so we need to start learning how to deal with that. Address important issues like cyber security, online safety, digital rights and etiquette, vital for both individuals and companies.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I like to see developments like the one at Staveley, as it will no doubt help to indiscriminatelyimprove life across that region.