My role is to raise people’s awareness and understanding of domestic abuse across Chesterfield and the wider area.

I also work to promote our services to the public, professionals, and businesses across Chesterfield. This includes delivering training around domestic abuse, through our online and bespoke training packages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Elm Foundation is a charity that supports men, women and children who are victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

This week's guest columnist Helen Onion is the learning and development lead for The Elm Foundation.

We are based in Chesterfield, and support people from Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

We also run the Derbyshire Domestic Abuse Helpline, which is the single point of access for domestic abuse support services across the county.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past five years, The Elm Foundation has continued to grow. We saw a significant increase in incidences of domestic abuse through the pandemic, but we have continued to support victims and survivors across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

In the past 12 months we have supported more than 3,500 individuals across Derbyshire calling the helpline In Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire alone, we have supported nearly 1,100 women, men, and children escape domestic abuse and rebuild their lives in safety.

We have also secured funding from the local Boroughs and Derbyshire County Council to set up a new project which means we have an additional nine self-contained properties for victims fleeing domestic abuse who may not be suitable for communal refuge spaces.

This means we can support more victims at crisis point when they are at their most vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Innovative, welcoming, growing.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Chesterfield has lots of great places to visit. I love the Thursday Market for a bargain and the Artisan Market for a foody treat, but the growing number of independent shops and places to eat also make the town an attractive shopping destination.

I recently visited the Glass house development and was blown away by the choice and variety of food on offer (the pizza was a firm favourite with my kids).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Winding Wheel hosts great comedians, musicians and plays, so it’s a regular evening venue that I frequent.

As an outdoor lover, Chesterfield’s proximity to some of the most beautiful countryside in the UK means that its just a short drive out of town before you are in gorgeous open countryside.

However, as someone who works for a charity, I am always inspired by the breadth of events and activities that are supported and delivered by the numerous charities and third sector organizations across Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

There is so much variety and choice, it’s tricky to name one favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do you love working in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love how we work closely and collaborate with other organisations in Chesterfield to improve the services and support for our residents and by extension, our clients at The Elm Foundation.

Things like the “Living Well” initiative, which aims to improve mental health support for residents across Chesterfield. It makes me proud that The Elm Foundation is part of that.

I love that I’m based in a town but can look out of the office window and see green spaces and countryside in close proximity, or I can wander into Queen’s Park at lunchtime to get some fresh air. It’s the best of both worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a privilege to be able to support and improve the lives of survivors of domestic abuse who live in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have links with Derby and Sheffield Hallam University and support health and social care students with our placement programmes.

Students come on long and short term placements with us working with our clients in the community outreach service, on the Derbyshire Domestic Abuse Helpline, in our refuges and with our Children and Young Peoples Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also have several counsellors who join us as students and volunteer with us once qualified. This is hugely beneficial both to us and the students who join us on placement as it allows us to offer that additional service provision for our clients.

This means we can support more victims and survivors. The placements we offer in turn provide valuable and essential experience for students from the health and social care sector in preparation for their work once they qualify.

Many of the students who come on placement at The Elm Foundation go on to work for us once they qualify.

How is your organisation helping to strengthen our local community in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, domestic abuse remains a problem across Chesterfield as it does nationally. The Elm Foundation strives to support local victims and survivors and provide a route to safety.

We provide an end-to-end service. Victim’s can come to us at crisis point when they need to flee an abusive relationship and stay in one of our refuges.

We can support victims and survivors when they are considering leaving and support victims after they have left.

For Chesterfield to thrive its residents need to live free from abuse at home. The Elm Foundation is committed to ending domestic abuse and supporting survivors to be safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When survivors are supported to move on from abuse, they are be able to make a positive contribution to the area.

We endeavour to be visible and accessible to all residents in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, becoming a Chesterfield Champion is part of our commitment to further strengthen our links with organisations across the area.

How important is the role of our local charity sector, in ensuring Chesterfield remains a great place to live and work for everyone?

Charities provide a positive addition to a local area. We provide a wide breadth of services and support to residents that may not be available if we didn’t exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For us, at The Elm Foundation, being safe and living free from abuse is fundamental to ensuring residents of Chesterfield can live their life fully, contribute to the local economy and thrive.

We work in schools and alongside other educational establishments to promote healthy relationships and raise awareness of the negative impact of abusive relationships, ensuring the young people of this area know how to keep safe and how to get help if they are not.

Likewise, we are keen to work with all services and professionals within the area to raise their awareness of this damaging and insidious crime and give them the information to pass to staff and clients alike.

Our focus is on supporting the people who live and work in this wonderful area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

With such a large amount of development happening across the town, it’s difficult to pinpoint which will have the greatest impact, The Waterside development will bring much needed additional housing while also creating a whole new area to work, socialise and enjoy the outside spaces.

This will help to make Chesterfield a really appealing place to be.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire has big ambitions, the breadth of development across the area is testament to that. Hopefully this will continue to entice more talented people and businesses to the area.

As a charity that supports survivors of domestic abuse, our vision would be an end to domestic abuse, with the residents of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire living with freedom, choice, and in safety.

Until we achieve this, The Elm Foundation will be here to help local people and businesses understand what domestic abuse is and how to help victims. We are always here to help victims and survivors be safe.

If you, or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse please reach out to the Derbyshire Domestic Abuse Helpline 08000198668 or check out our website www.theelmfoundation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in training around domestic abuse, please contact [email protected]