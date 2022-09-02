Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosewood Wealth Management is an exciting, fresh business offering full financial planning. It has expanded over the last couple of years and provides Chesterfield, surrounding areas and further afield with advice in all areas of pensions, investments, protection and mortgages.

Rosewood is a fantastic company to work for and I'm enjoying being part of the team at such an enthusiastic, supportive and professional employer.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Jenny Gray of Rosewood Health Management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providing Rosewood’s unique brand of support for our clients through some extraordinary circumstances. We’ve adapted and grown our business organically whilst maintaining our values.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Unique market town.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to visit Queen’s Park as it reminds me of when my son was small and it’s where he now plays cricket for the Chesterfield U11s.

I also watch Chesterfield FC play at the Technique Stadium every home game.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We actively look to source products that are sustainable or recycled and we support local eco-friendly businesses. We have an active recycling process within our business to ensure we are playing our part day-to-day.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I think Chesterfield has a good network of local businesses that support each other and it's also unique in that it has the feeling of being a market town yet has thriving local SME’s and larger businesses.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We have a relationship with a local organisation that supports young people in finding jobs, housing and helps give them the tools to support themselves.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Rosewood looks to use local businesses first when outsourcing work. For example, our annual rebranding photographs are done by a local photographer, all our consumables and systems are supplied and fitted by local companies and we currently sponsor the local cricket team, Cutthorpe CC.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I think the Chesterfield Waterside development is exciting.

Regenerating that area along the canal with affordable housing, office space, bars and restaurants will bring another area to Chesterfield for people to live, work and socialise.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?