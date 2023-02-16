In 2023, SDL Minorfern will celebrate 45 years as one of the UK’s leading distributors of replacement parts for cars and vans.

We offer a full all-makes programme covering European, American, Japanese and Korean Vehicles. We also offer an extensive range of motor oils, garage equipment and consumables.

Our head office is based in Clay Cross, and we have 12 locations across Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Staffordshire and Nottinghamshire, with over 300 employees.

“Attracting visitors to Chesterfield will boost the local economy and will help to put the town back on the map”, says our latest Champions columnist Julie Salter, HR director at SDL Minorfern.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

The introduction of a new warehouse management system has been one of our greatest achievements over this last year. Like a lot of businesses at the moment we are having to evolve to meet the needs of our customers and people.

We are constantly trying to improve what we do. Subsequently there has been a lot of innovation and research into how technology can help us on our journey.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Chesterfield town centre

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love to go into Chesterfield to visit the markets and walk around the antique and bric-a-brac stalls.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We have always recycled cardboard and other packaging and more recently have started to recycle old computers and other items.

Sustainability is firmly on our agenda and is an area where we are looking to do more, and we will be developing plans in this area this year.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have recently started to offer work experience and more recently have created a sales academy to support young people who want to join the business and develop new skills within our existing teams.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We employ locally and work with a number of businesses in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, we also support local charities such has Ashgate Hospice and the Salvation Army.

Last year, the Minorfern Team climbed Ben Nevis to raise money for Ashgate Hospice. We are proud to have raised more than £3,000.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

There are lots of great initiatives from housing to conservation, but in my opinion the development of the town centre will have the greatest impact.

