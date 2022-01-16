MSE Hiller specialises in centrifuge and sludge dewatering technology, while MSE Systems designs and builds award-winning water treatment systems.

MSE is now over 20 years old and moved to its current, purpose-built offices and workshop at Markham Vale 10 years ago where it has continued to grow.

A driving factor for us to return to the area, beyond work opportunities, was the prospect of enjoying the active town centre in combination with access to the Peak District.

This week's columnist Ros Fomin is an engineer at MSE Hiller.

Myself and my partner are active climbers and cyclists, but the range of shops and entertainment venues in the town centre sealed the deal on us living within walking distance of the heart of the town, yet a stone’s throw from the Peaks.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

We’re proud to have expanded our workforce and grown our rental fleet, including with a new treatment technology previously only available as a fixed installation.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

I actually asked my partner this one. As an American who has lived in several countries, he moved to Chesterfield last September. He was quick to answer with welcoming, investment, picturesque.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

When I’m in town, I always try to pop into Society Coffee Shop and Bar - the coffee and doughnuts are to die for and the grilled cheese is simply delicious. We always pick up a jar from Crooked Pickle too and it was great to see them at the Love Chesterfield awards.

Otherwise, we are regular visitors to Northern Tea Merchants, where we take our own container to be refilled with fresh coffee beans.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We are proud to have supported several apprentices through their training over the years, with most of them working with us today in a wide range of roles. We also have a number of graduates working with us now, and we work to support them through further training or on the road to chartership.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The redevelopment of Chesterfield’s town centre and train station will catalyse its transition from a gateway location to a destination.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

I envision Chesterfield as an essential contributor to the growing green reindustrialisation across the Midlands and the north of England. We can take advantage of the history and existing skill set to encourage new businesses, increase people shopping locally and maximise the green capital of the local landscape and existing infrastructure.