​I am Jon Harris, co-owner (along with my parents Philip and Jenny) of Minuteman Press Chesterfield, which is part of the world’s largest printing franchise.

We are design and print specialists, working hard to create printed goods of the highest quality, and help local business with all manner of printed items; from business cards, printed stationery and marketing materials to exhibition displays, branded clothing and a huge range of branded promotional products.

We want to help our clients grow and get the most out of their brand.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

From a business perspective, having our best and most profitable year to date whilst helping so many local businesses with their marketing and growth.

On a more personal level, being able to take time away from the business with my new baby and being able to rely on the strong team that we have built in Chesterfield.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Scenic, friendly, and creative

"​Chesterfield is full of businesses that we love working with to help them market and grow their business", says our latest Champions columnist, Jon Harris, co-owner of Minuteman Press Chesterfield.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

We enjoy visiting Linacre Reservoir and Hardwick Hall with our children and family dog, these are lovely places with beautiful scenery.

My wife and I are also massive foodies and love trying out local independent restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Some of our recent favourites are Sicily Restaurant, The Hunloke Arms and Bottle and Thyme in Chesterfield and The George and Host Coffee in Clay Cross.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

All the papers we use are FSC accredited, meaning they come from sustainable managed forests. All our waste paper and toner cartridges are either recyclable or sent back to be re-used.

In our line of business, we believe it is important to educate customers on the process behind the print and try to ensure we are using processes which cause the least damage to our environment and reduce the mount of waste.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

In short, it’s the local people. Chesterfield is full of businesses that we love working with to help them market and grow their business.

We believe that if our clients succeed then we succeed and that is why we aim to treat every business as if it’s our own. There is no greater satisfaction than guiding our clients through their creative projects to help them reach their marketing goals.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

All our current employees have come through apprenticeship routes from Chesterfield College and progressed onto full-time employment.

I think it’s beneficial to employ and support local talent. Taking on apprentices gives them a chance to learn in a working environment, and for us to shape them and instil our key values and ethics.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

For me, it’s not just one upcoming development I think will have the greatest impact, but a combination of all the developments, such as Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre and The HQ, that are allowing small to medium businesses to operate and have occupancy in the town.

The majority of the businesses in the UK are small or medium-sized, and it’s great to be able to welcome them and to help them grow in Chesterfield.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My vision for 2030 is for there to be continued growth in the breadth and depth of local businesses, helping to support and positively impact the image of the town.