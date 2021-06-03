Champions Column: This thriving and beautiful community is a special place to live and work

ActionCOACH Chesterfield is a business coaching and mentoring programme to help business owners make the most of both their business and the opportunities that come their way.

We like to see it as a gym, but for the businesses of Chesterfield. We help people understand the quickest and most productive ways to grow and sustain their amazing businesses.

We work with all businesses, from sole traders to large corporate companies, and we help them to create an achievable roadmap to reach their goals. As a business, we are so confident that we offer guaranteed results or double the difference back, if our client has followed our advice and their goals have not been achieved in the agreed timeline.

Fiaz Sadiq, managing director at ActionCOACH, Chesterfield.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Simply being able to be there for Chesterfield business owners and being able to provide five pro-bono hours a week, helping those in need.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Beautiful, thriving, community.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We are very eco-conscious. Some of the ways we have become a more sustainable organisation include:

switching from sending out paper welcome packs, to providing these electronically. Ensuring all of our team members have the equipment and the ability to work from home when possible, to help reduce car emissions.

Which local business would you recommend and why?

STAL Ltd. They have shown excellent customer care throughout the time we have known them. They show great attention to detail and have the passion to go the extra mile for their clients.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?