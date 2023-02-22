Champions Column: This is a charming town that always supports apprentices

Apprentice Team is a registered training provider delivering apprenticeships and work-based qualifications, rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

We have a passion for helping people jumpstart their careers, and helping businesses cost-effectively reach their full competitive potential with apprenticeships. We also offer complimentary recruitment services to all employers looking to hire an apprentice with us.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

‘Chesterfield is an ‘Apprentice Town’, which means that both local businesses and local people think apprenticeship first,’ says our latest Champions columnist Jack Smith, digital content assistant, Apprentice Team Ltd.

Over the past year, we had great success in recruiting and placing for the Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

This scheme was put in place during the pandemic, to help those looking for work to find employment. We placed over 1,200 people across England, Scotland and Wales, allowing young people to gain the experience they need to progress into their careers.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Scenic. Historic. Charming

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

For a breath of fresh air, the Chesterfield Canal has always been one of my favourite spots.

There is such abundant wildlife so close to the town centre here and it is a nice break from the hustle and bustle.

For food and drink, I always love a night in Einsteins. The drinks are so unique, and the food is always top-notch, though, the best thing about it is always the atmosphere.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We’ve adapted our working habits to be more eco-conscious, including reducing energy use in-centre; implementing cross-regional working, introducing online learning and investing heavily in digital platforms and also; supporting local green and environmental issues, including the planting of trees.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The community that surrounds us is something we are incredibly grateful for.

This has created an environment that provides incredible career opportunities for myself and the company, along with the people and businesses that we work with.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

Young people are the backbone of our business, making up the majority of people we place on an apprenticeship programme. However, Apprentice Team Ltd also uses apprenticeships in-house too.

This gives young people a chance to gain the valuable experience and training that they need, whilst also providing highly-trained staff for the business.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Representatives from our business regularly attend local job and career fairs, offering support to those looking for work, or helping them into an apprenticeship.

Our office collects for local food banks helping those in our community who are most at-need.

Each Friday we also have a charity office dress-down day, proceeds from which go to local causes.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

It has been very exciting to watch The Chesterfield Waterside development evolve.

The revitalisation of Chesterfield’s beautiful canal is sure to bring both tourist interest and encourage locals to venture into the town more. I think it will be a welcome change to the face of Chesterfield.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

My vision for Chesterfield is for it to embrace digital efforts to bring new tourists and residents to the town. Though it already has a strong sense of itself as ‘The Gateway to The Peak’, I think investment into showing Chesterfield as a modern British town with beautiful scenery and a vibrant culture which is willing to embrace new ideas, would be a huge benefit.

This could be done through dedicated digital platforms and digital advertising and marketing methods.